Some girls have all the luck. Then there’s Kassidy Peters. First Peters tries working as a real estate appraiser but has to quit when her mom turns the certification process into a political scandal. Then she goes to work raising money for a nice non-profit, and a few months later, the feds write them up for not living up to the conditions attached to the $1.975 million in federal grants they’ve taken since 2018.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO