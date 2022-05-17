ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Samuels’ Family Refuses Money From Fake GoFundMe Campaign

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIU7g_0fgzQ0y000

Source: Guy D’Alema / Atlanta FX

T he family of late podcaster Kevin Samuels has come out and said a recently established GoFundMe account allegedly created to pay for Samuels’ funeral costs is unrelated to him and a scam. Per TMZ , the family also refused any money raised by the campaign, which has since been shut down by GoFundMe. It was later revealed that Melanie King, a reputed acquaintance, and protégé of Samuels, was the person behind the GoFundMe. The Samuels family came out to say they have no knowledge of King, either, and they made it clear to distance themselves from her.

Since Samuels’ sudden passing on May 5, there have been many questions about the controversial YouTuber’s actual net worth. There were rumors aplenty that the 57-year-old, who popularized terms such as “average at best” and “high-value man,” actually died penniless and without any insurance policies to his name. But Samuels’ fellow YouTuber and attorney Dennis Spurling asserts his pal was “rich AF” and actually had some big deals in the works before his death.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

“They’re trying to create a negative stereotype that he was broke,” Spurling said about the self-proclaimed lifestyle consultant. “The truth is that Kevin Samuels had amassed more worth than some of these media publications that are making these foolish allegations.”

Samuels’ content was often considered polarizing and divisive by a large contingent of Black men and women. Some people feel that his messages drove a wedge between the two sides, whereas others believed Samuels was raw and unfiltered only because he sought to raise the standards of expectations for men and women. And this difference in perception is very evident in how some Black men are treating news of Samuels’ death.

Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo honored Samuels by having an image of “The Godfather” tattooed on his body. By contrast, Pastor Jamal Bryant used his sermon this past Sunday to attack Samuels, although never mentioning him by name.

“How can a man say that you are of low value after 35? How can a man say that you don’t have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?” Bryant asked the congregation of Georgia’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. And there were some crowd members cheering him on, in clear support of his message. But Bryant’s own dodgy relationship history left others in the audience confused. And musicians Omarion and T.I. disagreed with Bryant using the pulpit to tear down Samuels as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“It’s sad when people can’t respect “the family” after losing a loved one,” Omarion wrote on Instagram, denouncing Bryant’s sermon. “He’s no longer here. Why add insult to injury? What about the people that loved him- like his mom?”

“This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views, he didn’t kill nobody,” the 37-year-old R&B crooner added. “We all need to have more compassion. This is why I don’t attend these “fake” places of worship. Respectfully.”

T.I. , who’d sat with Samuels for his own podcast ExpediTIously , plans to drop a special unreleased show he did with Samuels. He also took issue with Bryant’s comments. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let [Samuels] rest in peace,” T.I. said on his IG page . “Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone… That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in,” added the lyricist.

So Pastor Bryant uploaded a new post to IG on Monday, looking to make amends for his remarks and said he made no excuses for his remarks. “I extend my deepest condolences and apologies to #kevinsamuels family and friends,” the minister captioned his video. “Thank you to all who purposed to keep me accountable. We grow from mistakes and birth maturity. Humility will always defeat arrogance. We grow as we go!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pastor Jamal Bryant (@jamalhbryant)

The post Kevin Samuels’ Family Refuses Money From Fake GoFundMe Campaign appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture .

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Omarion Thinks It's "Disgusting" That Pastor Jamal Bryant Condemned Kevin Samuels

The shock of Kevin Samuels's death continues to be a point of contention among his supporters and those who believed his teachings were problematic. Samuels reportedly passed away at his apartment with a woman that he met the evening prior, and as details and speculative reports have circulated online, famed pastor Jamal Bryant took his grievances to the pulpit.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defends Kevin Samuels From 'Bullies' Following Dating Guru's Death

Controversial dating guru Kevin Samuels passed away last Thursday (May 5), and people have been split in their reactions to his death. Some have mourned his death, while others have been less willing to offer their condolences due to his often polarizing takes on women and dating. On Saturday (May...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
Person
T.i.
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz Tv
Vibe

T.I. Defends YouTube Personality Kevin Samuels, Blasts Critics Celebrating His Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of popular YouTube personality and image consultant Kevin Samuels took many by surprise when news of his passing surfaced this past Thursday evening (May 5). Samuels, who reportedly passed away as a result of a heart attack, which occurred while he was on a date with a woman in Atlanta, was 53-years-old at the time of his death. While a number of the YouTuber’s supporters mourned his death by celebrating his impact and legacy, others who took issue with his polarizing talking points, particularly those concerning women and gender roles, have...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine Bey

Things are getting spicy on Instagram after Nia Guzman was called out for allegedly trying to pull the wool over Charmaine Bey's eyes. The former Black Ink Chicago star and WGCI radio host took to social media to air out some behind-the-scenes business that she said were shady moves by Guzman. Bey reportedly paid Guzman to promote her vegan sea moss gummies on Royalty Brown's Instagram page but according to Bey, it never happened.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Reporter Wants to Know Why Jack Harlow (??) Wasn’t Indicted With Young Thug

Click here to read the full article. So why isn’t Jack Harlow indicted with all those rappers? That’s what a reporter wanted to know at a recent press conference surrounding the announcement of gang-related charges against the likes of Young Thug and Gunna in Fulton County, Georgia. “Um, the indictment’s got Young Thug and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t. And that’s Jack Harlow,” asked a reporter. “Can you speak to that?” District Attorney Fani Willis looked up with a slight smirk before saying, “What I’ll tell you is that, as...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy