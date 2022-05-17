ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Robert powers White Sox past Royals in 10

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rb8tC_0fgzPnu100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after Johnny Cueto’s impressive Chicago debut, and the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series.

Yasmani Grandal also had a two-run shot for the White Sox, who squandered a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

“It was an important win for us,” manager Tony La Russa said.

Robert connected off Scott Barlow (2-1) with two outs, scoring the automatic runner as well.

“I was just looking to make good contact and drive in that run,” Robert said. “The first pitch he threw me was a breaking ball. I was prepared for a fastball, but he threw me a breaking ball. I just hit it hard.”

The 36-year-old Cueto pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start this season after getting promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out seven. Only one runner reached second base against him.

“That’s the Johnny Cueto you’ve seen,” La Russa said. “He’s so deceptive. His fastball plays harder. He spots it. He’s down with a soft one and then he throws one by you. That shows you his talent. The number one thing we needed from him was to give us a chance to win. To go six shutout innings is more than you can (hope for). But you can’t be surprised. That’s what he has been his whole career.”

Cueto, a two-time All-Star, made his first appearance on the Kauffman Stadium mound since throwing a two-hitter for Kansas City against the New York Mets to win Game 2 of the 2015 World Series. He was acquired from Cincinnati just before the trade deadline that year and played a key role in the Royals’ championship.

“Throughout my career I have always put special emphasis on my first start of the season,” Cueto said. “I did it today. I was excited. I was facing a young team, a team that I used to play with. I knew this was a good team, too.”

Ryan Burr (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth and Liam Hendriks earned his 10th save in 13 tries.

Barlow got five outs without giving up a hit until Robert went deep.

Brad Keller also was solid for Kansas City. He allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings — with many of the hits coming on soft contact.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy app here.

The White Sox got their first run on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Vaughn in the third. Adam Engel led off with a fly ball that dropped between left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor. Engel then stole second and scored on Vaughn’s fly to right.

Grandal made it 3-0 when he lined an 0-2 pitch into the right-field bullpen. He drove in Robert, who extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with an infield single.

The Royals tied it in the eighth against Kendall Graveman. Whit Merrifield lined a two-run double off the wall in left-center. He went to third on the throw home and scored on a single by Benintendi.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Here's Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with Chicago White Sox. The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will take the night off while Yasmani Grandal starts at catcher and bats fifth in the rotation. Our models project McGuire to make 176 more plate appearances this season,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 123 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .266 batting average with a .746 OPS, 3 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox and Royals split doubleheader

Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The White Sox won the first game 3-0. Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last September 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Homer
Person
Brad Keller
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox pitching prospect Davis Martin to make MLB debut Tuesday

The White Sox announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righty Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and transferred lefty Garrett Crochet to the 60-day injured list in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster. The move involving Crochet was a formality after the southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year. Martin will start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, per the Sox. Chicago also placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the paternity list and called up right-hander Kyle Crick as the 27th man for Tuesday’s twin bill.
CHICAGO, IL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy