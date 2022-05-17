ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towie star Charlie King discusses body dysmorphia and sexuality in parliament

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Former The Only Way is Essex star Charlie King has spoken candidly about his struggles with body dismorphia and coming to terms with his sexuality in parliament .

King appeared at the Health and Social Care Committee meeting on Tuesday (17 May) to give evidence on his experience of cosmetic procedures and the body image pressures of working in the fitness industry.

The TV star described to the committee how he believed his body dysmorphia started, and the impact of cosmetic surgery.

A reality star has called for more mental health support for people who have cosmetic procedures as he described going to the “depths of despair” after nose surgery which went awry.Charlie King described how his career was “floored” after his cosmetic surgery did not go as planned.The 36-year-old star who appeared on The Only Way is Essex appeared before MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee to share his experience with body dysmorphia.He said that he became “obsessed” with his nose during lockdown and booked in for surgery which “went wrong”.I felt these pressures to look a certain way...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

