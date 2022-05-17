ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Scarface Announces Rap Retirement With 32-City Farewell Tour

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiYBf_0fgzPcC200

Click here to read the full article.

It appears that Scarface ’s hints at his retirement from rap have come to fruition. The Houston legend has announced a new tour which is billed as the last opportunity for his legion of fans to see him perform his greatest hits live.

On Tuesday (May 17), Scarface revealed plans to hit the road for his forthcoming Farewell Tour, which will include stops in 32 cities across the country. Face will be joined by his band Formaldehyde Funkmen, who will help provide the backing tracks to classics such as “I Seen a Man Die,” “Smile,” “Mary Jane,” and “Guess Who’s Back.”

More from VIBE.com

As part of his final tour, Face will also give fans the opportunity to hang out and take pictures with him before each show as part of his special VIP meet and greets, where they’ll receive a limited edition “Face Mob” commemorative baseball jersey.

Having voiced his disenchantment with rap on numerous occasions over the past decade, Scarface’s desire to explore other genres is well documented. Last year, before a show that was believed to be his final live performance at the time, Face reiterated that his rhyming days may be over, but that he’s open to keeping the creative juices flowing and showcasing his versatility as an artist and musician.

“I’m done with the rap,” Face told Houstonia Magazine . “If I could, I would love to go into a different lane of music. Maybe blues or rock. Maybe alternative. I want to do something different now.”

Tickets for Scarface’s Farewell Tour go on sale this Wednesday (May 18).

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

Jim Jones & Maino Reveal Release Date For Joint Album As The Lobby Boyz

Click here to read the full article. First announced in September 2021, Jim Jones and Maino joined forces as the new rap duo, The Lobby Boyz. Though their self-titled album was initially slated for release late last year, The Lobby Boyz announced that the highly-anticipated LP will arrive on May 27. The joint effort between the Harlem native and Brooklyn’s very own will highlight the dynamic sounds New York City is known for and will reportedly “bring together all the heavy hitters currently in the rap game.” Some features on Lobby Boyz include Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and Young...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ 40th Anniversary Album To Include Unreleased Music

Click here to read the full article. The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music have announced plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s Thriller with Thriller 40, a double-CD set that’s set for release on Nov. 18. The anniversary package of the album will include one disc featuring the original Thriller album and another with unreleased songs recorded for the album. The news, which comes on the heels of Maxwell’s rendition of Jackson’s “The Lady in My Life” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15), marks the latest commemoration of Jackson’s landmark sixth solo...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kehlani Announces First Tour In 5 Years, ‘Blue Water Road Trip’

Click here to read the full article. With outside back open and waves steady crashing onto shore, Kehlani is hitting the road with their first tour in five years, Blue Water Road Trip. Following the release of their newest album, Blue Water Road—what many consider to be their best album to date, the Oakland-bred songbird will kick off the North American leg of their tour this July alongside Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. The 28-city Live Nation production begins on July 30 in Raleigh, N.C., and will make stops in most major cities including New York City, Atlanta, Philly, Vegas, and Los...
RALEIGH, NC
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
Person
Ice Cube
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Vibe

T.I. Defends YouTube Personality Kevin Samuels, Blasts Critics Celebrating His Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of popular YouTube personality and image consultant Kevin Samuels took many by surprise when news of his passing surfaced this past Thursday evening (May 5). Samuels, who reportedly passed away as a result of a heart attack, which occurred while he was on a date with a woman in Atlanta, was 53-years-old at the time of his death. While a number of the YouTuber’s supporters mourned his death by celebrating his impact and legacy, others who took issue with his polarizing talking points, particularly those concerning women and gender roles, have...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farewell Tour#Retirement
Vibe

Young Thug Faces More Felony Charges While Gunna Detained In Federal RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Young Thug, Gunna, and several other members of YSL Records faced RICO charges in a 56-count indictment. Thugger was detained not long after news broke of the 88-page indictment, which led to his house being raided and now, it appears that the rapper is facing additional felony charges. WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, who initially broke the news of the RICO charges, shared the police document that lists the 30-year-old rapper’s new charges. He faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mo’Nique To Appear In ‘BMF’ Season 2 As Confirmed By 50 Cent

Click here to read the full article. It’s looking a lot like Mo’Nique season. The acclaimed actress who was previously blackballed after her 2009 Oscar win has officially returned to the entertainment industry with back-to-back roles. 50 Cent was one of the few people who publicly expressed his intention to put her “back on,” and the rapper-turned-TV-executive has kept his promise. In a clip shared on social media this past Monday (May 9), Mo’Nique appeared dressed as her new character on the hit series BMF. “My name is Goldie. You know who the f**k I am,” she cooly stated in a behind-the-scenes...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy