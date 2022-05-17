Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

Calhoun Journal

May 17, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation week, a memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20th at Centennial Memorial Park (225 E 17th St, Anniston, AL 36207) at 11:00 AM. Join Governor Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and other public officials as we honor those who walk the blue line for us, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. For more information, please contact Ken Rollins at: 256-239-9234.

