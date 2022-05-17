ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

 3 days ago

May 17, 2022

Anniston, AL – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation week, a memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20th at Centennial Memorial Park (225 E 17th St, Anniston, AL 36207) at 11:00 AM. Join Governor Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and other public officials as we honor those who walk the blue line for us, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. For more information, please contact Ken Rollins at: 256-239-9234.

Calhoun Journal

ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

