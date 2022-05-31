ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass’s May 2022 list includes Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Sniper Elite 5

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p04Fq_0fgzPN9F00

Xbox Game Pass is always remarkable value for gamers looking to try hundreds of new titles at a nominal monthly price. Flagship titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been included but every month new titles are added, meaning that there is always something new to play.

Starting at just £7.99 a month for Xbox or PC , the Game Pass service works like a subscription where players can download as many titles as they can fit on their hard drive at no extra cost and can even give players access to cloud gaming features . One of the titles we’re looking forward to trying out is Sniper Elite 5 ,which will be available on Game Pass from its 26 May release date.

If you’re hoping to play games across a multitude of devices then Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 a month, is your best bet. The service is also bundled with Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer gaming, and also includes access to EA Play, giving subscribers even more titles to choose from.

With that, Xbox operates a revolving door when it comes to games being added to the service. When more titles arrive, plenty tend to leave, so it’s important to get these games when you can.

If you want to find out which titles have been added to Game Pass in May 2022, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 17 May 2022

  • Her Story : £3.59, Steampowered.com (PC only)
  • Jurassic World Evolution : £49.99, Xbox.com (Cloud, console, and PC)
  • Little Witch in the Woods game preview: £13.24, Xbox.com (Cloud, console and PC)
  • Skate : £4.94, Xbox.com (Cloud only)
  • Umurangi Generation special edition: £18.89, Xbox.com (Cloud, console and PC)

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 19 May 2022

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 24 May 2022

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 26 May 2022

  • Sniper Elite 5 : £54.99, Xbox.com (Console and PC)

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 27 May 2022

  • Cricket 22 : £49.99, Xbox.com (PC only)
  • Pac-Man Museum+ : No price available (Cloud, console and PC)

