2022 Oregon Primary: Complete coverage and live results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians have their say in the 2022 primary election Tuesday.

At stake are seats in the Governor’s office all the way down to dozens of local races.

Stick with KOIN.com and KOIN 6 News as we bring you constantly updated coverage throughout the day and live results as they are released, starting at 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.