The Westchester County Health Department says this weekend’s high temperatures pose dangerous risks for those who are unprepared to deal with the heat. It's expected to be over 90 degrees today in the Hudson Valley, but a quick jump in the ocean might not be the best bet when attempting to cool off on this hot spring day. The ocean temperature is still around 50 degrees, which means hypothermia could potentially set in within 10 minutes.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO