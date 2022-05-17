ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How To Successfully Grow An Indoor Peace Lily Plant

By Julie Boehlke
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hailing from the tropical regions of South America, Peace Lilies are among the most popular and low-maintenance houseplants you can add to your...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Plants#Native Plant#Fungus#Lilies#Peace Lily#The Old Farmer S Almanac
Farm and Dairy

Some plants naturally repel mosquitoes

The arrival of warm weather means the start of one of my most relaxing pastimes, sitting around a campfire with friends and family. Throughout history, people have gathered around fire as a means of survival. It meant warmth and a way to prepare food. The fire was also a place for community, stories were shared that defined their heritage and transcended generations.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

How to Identify and Treat Root Rot in Houseplants

Is your houseplant plant wilting, displaying yellow leaves, or relentlessly dropping its leaves no matter what you do? Root rot may be the culprit. Root rot is usually the result of plants being overwatered. So before you do anything else, set down your watering can, back away slowly, and read on for our top tips on treating root rot in houseplants.
GARDENING
House Digest

Plants That Keep Away Deer

There is a natural approach that can discourage deer from munching on your garden: Strategically-placed plants are capable of repelling even the greediest deer.
ANIMALS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy