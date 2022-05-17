ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This Home Remedy For Cold Symptoms Is Probably Already In Your Pantry

By Nancy Schimelpfening
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oT5uS_0fgzOi1f00

When you have a cold, you can feel really lousy. The Mayo Clinic lists symptoms like a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, body aches, headache, sneezing, fever, and generally feeling bad as being typical for the common cold. Unfortunately, there's no cure for a cold, says Johns Hopkins Medicine . About all you can do is rest, drink plenty of fluids, and try various remedies to relieve your symptoms.

Often people will take over-the-counter medications for cold symptom relief, including decongestants, cough suppressants, expectorants, antihistamines, and pain relievers, according to Healthline . However, these medications may interact with other medications or conditions. In addition, they may be too much medication for small children. Finally, you may just feel too awful to make a trek to the store to buy them.

What many people may not know is that there are certain home remedies for cold symptoms that you may already have in your pantry, including apple cider vinegar .

Apple Cider Vinegar's Use As A Cold Remedy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lkj7G_0fgzOi1f00

WebMD explains that apple cider vinegar is made from apple juice. Yeast is added to the juice so that it can ferment and convert into acetic acid, which is what makes apple cider vinegar taste sour.

Apple cider vinegar has a long history of being used as a home remedy for conditions like varicose veins and sore throat, says WebMD. Mindbodygreen writes that apple cider vinegar is also thought to be able to prevent or reduce the duration of a cold .

WebMD states that there isn't a lot of scientific evidence to prove the claims, but scientists are starting to investigate. Healthline notes that a 2018 study found probiotics like the yeast and bacteria found in unfiltered apple cider vinegar might help boost the immune system, which could help our body battle colds more effectively. They also explain that vinegar contains compounds called polyphenols which can help lessen cold symptoms.

According to WebMD, you should not drink apple cider vinegar straight since it could damage tooth enamel, but you can mix a tablespoon or two with water or tea. Healthline suggests using it as a throat rub so that the strong odor can loosen congestion. To use it as a cough medicine, Food says to mix ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, ¼ teaspoon ground ginger, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, and 2 tablespoons water. A teaspoon of this mixture can be taken as needed.

Read this next: Celebrities With Questionable Personal Hygiene Habits

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But as these symptoms are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too, how can you be sure whether its a cold?This weekend, the NHS updated its Covid information page, adding nine new official symptoms of the virus.While people were previously urged to take a test if they had a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of...
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colds#Bacteria#Common Cold#The Mayo Clinic#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Healthline#Apple Cider Vinegar#Webmd
House Digest

Why You Should Stop Using Lysol Immediately

Though helpful for cleaning and disinfecting, Lysol contains a number of harmful chemicals that can irritate your eyes, skin, and respiratory system.
verywellmind.com

Dementia vs. Alzheimer's Disease: What Are the Differences?

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are two medical conditions that share many similarities. This often causes people to mix up the conditions. The easiest way to distinguish them is to think of dementia as an umbrella term used to define cognitive decline, which causes memory loss and thinking difficulties. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. However, its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment can be a little different than other forms of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Shortness of breath, jaw pain, fatigue: 3 common symptoms that women shouldn’t ignore

Between working, childcare, and yes, even scheduling doctor’s appointments for spouses and parents, that fatigue or pesky jaw pain is simply brushed off by many women. And while many symptoms may be nothing more than a passing discomfort, there are other times when it may be a sign that there is something more serious going on.
The US Sun

I’m an expert and here’s why a dry mouth could be a sign of something serious

AN EXPERT has revealed why you shouldn’t ignore that dry mouth sensation, as it could be a sign of something serious. Leading dentist Dr Azad Eyrumlu said some health conditions can manifest as a dry mouth, sore throat, difficulty chewing or swallowing, or bad breath. Xerostomia is the medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
LIVESTRONG.com

What Really Happens to Your Body When You Take Zinc?

You may reach for a zinc supplement to prevent or treat a nutritional deficiency or to promote a certain health effect. But with so much out there on the benefits of zinc, it can be hard to understand what the nutrient actually has to offer you, and the effects it can have on your health.
Psych Centra

What Is Sleep Anxiety and How Do You Treat It?

Sleep anxiety can adversely impact health. But there are treatment options and simple steps to minimize symptoms. Sometimes, you experience times of high anxiety. Throughout the day, you may face stressful situations that lead to feelings of worry, fear, or nervousness. These are anxiety symptoms and can negatively impact your life when they become severe or difficult to manage.
Fortune

What’s causing your brain fog, and how to treat it

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Almost a year after the first COVID-19 cases were reported, a study in the Journal of Psychiatric Research showed that people who had contracted the virus may have ongoing problems with thinking and memory. Tests that compared them with people of the same age and health status who’d never been infected showed that COVID survivors were more forgetful and slower to process information.
CNET

Night Sweats: Why You're Sweating at Night and Ways to Stop it

Is there anything better than a good night's sleep? Consistent sleep not only helps you feel well-rested, but it can completely alter your mood, energy and productivity for the better. But getting good sleep is much more difficult when you wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat.
womenworking.com

Six Early Warning Signs of Diabetes to Know

The CDC defines diabetes as a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. If you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin it makes as well as it should. When there isn’t enough insulin or cells stop responding to insulin, too much blood sugar stays in your bloodstream.
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The One Tea You Should Be Drinking If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating

When you experience bloating due to indigestion, carbonated drinks, or too much sodium, one way you can deal with it is by drinking anti-inflammatory tea. Luckily, there are several kinds available on the market nowadays. You’ve got ginger tea, cinnamon tea, green tea, turmeric tea, and many more. Packed with antioxidants, most of these options help break down the food that you eat for easier digestion. They can even speed up your metabolism and promote a flatter stomach too.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Can Pomegranates Lower Blood Pressure?

Pomegranate is brimming with nutrients. While the outside is round and red, the inside has white flesh with translucent small juicy sacs, known as arils.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy