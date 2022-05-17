ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Susan Guarino Waller

By McKneely Funeral Home of Amite, Kentwood, Inc.
 2 days ago

Susan Guarino Waller, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 18, 1953, in Tacoma, Washington, and lived to be 68 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Warren “Mark” Waller, two sons, Alexander M....

Lillian Rushing Danna

Lillian Rushing Danna, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 25, 1928 in Independence, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Independence, Independence Chapter #247 Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion Auxillary Post #109. She is survived her by daughter, Janice Brooks; granddaughter, Heather; and great-granddaughter, Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Danna; brother, Willie Rushing; sister, Vinie Rushing Danna; and son-in-law, Jordan “Jack” Brooks, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mitch Williams. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Juvenile arrested for vehicle burglary in Amite

On May 17, 2022, at 7:29 a.m., the Amite City Police Department responded to the 500 block of North First Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The resident, observed a black male juvenile at the passenger side of the homeowner’s vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, the suspect fled towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fair grounds then into a wooded area.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Arrest clears 17 vehicle burglary cases

The arrest of a Slidell-area man has cleared 17 vehicle burglary cases in the east St. Tammany. On May 1, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Property Crimes Division responded to an address in the Kingspoint Subdivision near Slidell after being notified by members of the STPSO Patrol Division they had information on the location of a laptop computer that was reported stolen the previous night in a vehicle burglary.
SLIDELL, LA
Wanted man arrested after STPSO responds to suspicious person call

A suspicious person call resulted in an arrest Monday (May 16) night after alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies realized the man was giving a false name and in fact had warrants for his arrests and was also being sought by a nearby agency after he cut off his ankle monitoring device.
SLIDELL, LA
Firearms located during traffic stop

A traffic stop, which occurred on Interstate 59 last week, resulted in three illegally possessed firearms being taken off the streets. At approximately midnight, May 12, a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a northbound black Mercedes sedan on I-59.
PICAYUNE, MS

