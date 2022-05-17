ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ coming to Palace Theatre

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fR4A0_0fgzNtSD00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is making its way to Albany for an all-new live theatrical experience. The show is scheduled for October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.

Guests can audition to go on stage to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the puzzle board to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more at every show. Audience members will also be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

The show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. It is the only way fans can experience Wheel of Fortune in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios in California.

'Disney Junior Live' coming to the Palace Theatre

“This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio,” said Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television. “We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna.”

You can register to get a chance to be on the game show starting three hours before the show starts. You need to be at least 18 years old to become a contestant.

CHVRCHES to perform at MASS MoCA in August

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website .

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” is also making stops in Syracuse, Kingston, Rochester, and Long Island. Sadly, Pat and Vanna will not be on tour.

