The Geneseo School Board met Thursday May 12, to wrap up the 21-22 school year, and look forward to the 22-23 year. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh noted that there were only six days of regular classes remaining before a summer vacation consisting of 86 days. Students return August 15. The starting date was moved back at a previous meeting to accommodate any students who may be going to the State Fair with 4-H and FFA projects.

GENESEO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO