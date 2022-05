The 87th Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has announced its renewal of the poster contest. The contest is open to artists throughout the state and the winning design will be used for the official 2022 poster. The theme of the poster must equally reflect the history or present-day operation of both the shrimping and petroleum industries or festival activities. The overall paper size of the poster will be 12″ wide and 24″ in height and the artist must leave 1/4″ white border surrounding the original within the total size. Also, the design must be vertical and the lettering must not be placed flush with the white border.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO