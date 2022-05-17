ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Humana Webinar Series: Caring for Aging Relatives

msstate.edu
 2 days ago

Sponsored by the MSU Department of Human Resources Management and...

www.msstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Home-Based, Tech-Enabled Care is the Future of Medicine for Seniors

Home-based, technology-enabled primary care can make all the difference for seniors, whether they have chronic conditions or just want to remain healthy and prevent illness. As the American population continues to age, it is critical to reimagine primary care to account for the emerging trends in the senior community. More tech-savvy seniors, like those with smartphones and tablets, want a broader array of touchpoints with their clinicians, including tech-forward experiences – especially following COVID-19, when seniors witnessed the growth of telemedicine and became more interested and comfortable with the idea of home-based care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Inc.com

79 Percent of Employees Want Greater Pay Transparency, New Research Shows

The movement for greater pay transparency is flourishing over the past year as many U.S. states are enacting laws requiring employers to share estimated salary ranges in job postings. Although pay transparency encompasses a broad range of practices -- from listing employees' salaries to publicizing compensation policies -- it essentially...
SMALL BUSINESS
Hr Morning

Importance of accurately measuring wellness programs’ ROI

Employee well-being is essential for the success of any organization. If your employees aren’t happy and healthy, both physically and mentally, it affects productivity, engagement, turnover rates and a company’s bottom line. It makes perfect sense when you think about it. A workforce that is positive, healthy and...
HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Is it better to train new employees or recruit skilled candidates?

Burning questions of our time. On company involvement in intimate health benefits:. How about just plain PTO? No sick or vacation time, just time off to use as you please. That was my favorite benefit. Part of it could be rolled over if you didn’t use it. Up to a week paid out in cash if unused. No reason required for taking the time off, just request it and you’re done. And it would be nice if insurance was handled outside the company. HR doesn’t need to know your personal business.—Michele.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humana#Webinar
HIT Consultant

Delivering Patient-Centered Care Means Decluttering the Digital Health Landscape

Digital health companies (DHCs) and their solutions continue to grow at a rapid pace. This is in part being fueled by the record funding for DHCs, with over $29 billion for US-based companies in 2021 alone. As a result, patients are inundated with solutions from every direction – from employers, health plans, and directly through consumer-oriented apps and wearables. Physicians are also getting into the mix by directly prescribing digital therapeutics. On the surface, the blossoming of the digital ecosystem is a tremendous step forward in the use of technology to address gaps in traditional healthcare. However, “an app for everything” mentality has significant downsides, namely a complex and disjointed patient experience – and arguably, does not result in better quality of care. An integrated, systems and requirements-driven digital approach will put the whole patient back at the center of the digital ecosystem.
HEALTH
itechpost.com

Building and Maintaining Your Resume to Improve Job Success

As a career-minded person, you may be looking to improve your job prospects, rise up the ranks in your current job, or break into a new career. Whatever your career goals, it is important that you plan things out and work toward achieving these goals. There are lots of things that can impact your career success these days such as your experience levels, qualifications, training, and other key areas. In addition, it is vital that you build a solid resume and keep it properly maintained if you want to boost your chances of success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Society
morningbrew.com

How involved should companies be in intimate health benefits?

Burning questions of our time. In my first job out of college, I requested vacation months in advance and would get repeatedly denied, while others were granted every request they made. When I asked my manager why, I was told it was because “everyone else has a family” (sorry, Mom and Dad, guess you aren’t family anymore), so they “had to prioritize their requests first.” This also happened with my schedule. I’d get the undesirable shifts because others “had families.” At the same company in a different role, I was told I didn’t have enough years of experience for a promotion, despite performing (according to my manager) above the level of the people who had more senior titles.—Tori.
HEALTH
Motley Fool

5 Remote Work Best Practices for 2022

Remote work comes with benefits and challenges. In this guide, we discuss how small businesses can maximize the advantages of remote working. The COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated many companies’ transition to remote work, will sooner or later come to an end, but research by the McKinsey Global Institute confirms what many businesses and remote workers already suspect will likely happen -- “remote work will continue after the pandemic, primarily in hybrid forms.”
SMALL BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Working From Home Doesn't Hurt Productivity, Study Finds

A new study published in IOS Press from researchers at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health shows that working remotely or from home does not negatively affect employee productivity. This is particularly relevant and timely as companies try to drag employees kicking and screaming back to the office.
JOBS
MedicalXpress

Examining everyday nursing ethics through touch and technology

When Gillian Lemermeyer decided at age 17 to become a nurse, she was following in her mother's footsteps, so she expected her mom to be thrilled when she told her the news. "I was surprised when she grew very serious," Lemermeyer remembers. "She said, 'OK, but do you understand what it means to be looking after people in this way?'"
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy