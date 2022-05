ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at Nethken Hill Church have been planning and preparing for the Memorial Weekend Celebration for 2022. For the past couple of years, they have not been able to celebrate in their usual manner because of COVID. They are once again excited to see their old friends and make new ones, while everyone comes together to reminisce and talk of the good “ole” days.

