Bryan, TX

Kuehn shoots 74 in opening round of regional to lead Lions

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn fired an opening round 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Monday during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had...

Glorioso, Kuehn battle for a pair of 74s on final day of Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn and Grayson Glorioso both battled to shoot 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Wednesday during the final round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, a senior, opened the...
BRYAN, TX
SLU ranked 20th in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 20th in the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Wednesday. SLU, one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS Coaches and Stats Perform national polls in each of the past three seasons, returns 11 All-Southland Conference performers from a 2021 squad that made its second FCS playoff appearance in the past three seasons.
HAMMOND, LA
Anita Goodman Barfield

Anita Goodman Barfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 16, 1938, in New Albany, Indiana to Ferdinand and Catherine Goodman. At a young age her family moved to Baton Rouge where Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU where she met the love of her life, Bill Barfield.
COVINGTON, LA
Tulane baseball search: no need to look far away from home

There’s no shortage of quality candidates to be the next head baseball coach at Tulane University. And, director of athletics Troy Dannen would not have to look very far. At the top of the list should be Mississippi State assistant coach Jake Gautreau. Gautreau would immediately re-connect the school with past glories. One of the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
HAMMOND, LA
Four years after visiting UL, a top transfer has landed back with the Cajuns

Keyon Martin thought for some time that he’d never play for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Back in 2018, his Deerfield Beach High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) football team visited Lafayette on a summer tour of potential college destinations. “They didn’t want me back then,” laughed the 5-foot-10, 165-pound...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Ascension Episcopal tabs Stephen Hearen as interim football coach

For the first time in six years, someone other than Matt Desormeaux will be Ascension Episcopal's football coach. Desormeaux, who's been at the school for nine years — three years as an assistant coach before becoming head coach — is leaving to become an assistant principal at Catholic High of New Iberia.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Sandra Tanner

Sandra Tanner was born March 3, 1947, in Rapides Parish, LA to the late Mike and Carrie Shirley Tanner and passed away May 14, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA who enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Pepitone (Trey) and Darron Tanner (Miriam); brothers, Charles Tanner, Larry Tanner (Elaine), Howard "Bo Jack" Tanner (Marie), Terry "Mackie" Tanner (Cindy), and Michael "Pete" Tanner; grandchildren, Cody Pepitone, Lane Pepitone (Brenna), and Lily Tanner; a great grandson, William Pepitone; a dear niece, Angel Garcia; as well as other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Houston Tanner; and sisters, Gail Tanner, Glenda Turnage and Sharon "Pam" Roberts. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, LA, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. She will be buried in Grantham Cemetery, Bush, LA.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Althea Crowe Magee

Althea Crowe Magee, a life-long resident of Franklinton, LA, passed from her earthly life to eternal life on May 18, 2022. Born to Arie Melissa Crowe and Norvel Archie Crowe on June 20, 1927, she was one month shy of celebrating her 95th birthday. “Miss Althea” grew up in Franklinton, LA, attending Washington Parish public schools. She was remembered by her peers as a skilled basketball player at Franklinton High School, from which she graduated in 1945. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University, then married her sweetheart, Bobby Magee. The two of them worked side-by-side at their businesses, Magee-Pettit Firestone, then Magee Motors, as they raised their six children. A founding and charter member of Bowling Green School and Hillcrest Baptist Church, Althea worked tirelessly with both organizations, serving as a member of the church hostess committee (kitchen crew) with her dear friends for nearly 50 years. Althea was a long-time member of the Winterset Club, lending her creative talents (and her children) to many fair floats through the years. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. She also loved baking, playing piano, working in service to her church, and entertaining her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her gentle servant’s heart.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Geaneail Magee

Miss Geaneail Magee was born on January 9,1957 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Johnny Magee and Mrs. Juanita Brumfield Magee. She departed from her earthly temple of May 8, 2022 at the St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, LA. Geaneail attended school in Bogalusa and graduated in 1976 from Bogalusa...
BOGALUSA, LA
Kara Anderson Chaney

Kara Anderson Chaney passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 49. She was born on Friday, January 19, 1973, in Hammond, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Kara is survived by her daughters, Bethany Anderson and Kalissa Chaney; sister, Ronette Anderson; and granddaughter,...
HAMMOND, LA
Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being littered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt

Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt entered Heaven peacefully in her sleep on May. 12, 2022 in Vicksburg, Ms. She was born Sept 16, 1925 in Pike County, Miss. to William Ferguson and. She graduated from St. Mary of the Pines School (sisters of Notre Dame) in. 1943 and soon afterward went...
MCCOMB, MS
Lillian Rushing Danna

Lillian Rushing Danna, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 25, 1928 in Independence, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Independence, Independence Chapter #247 Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion Auxillary Post #109. She is survived her by daughter, Janice Brooks; granddaughter, Heather; and great-granddaughter, Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Danna; brother, Willie Rushing; sister, Vinie Rushing Danna; and son-in-law, Jordan “Jack” Brooks, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mitch Williams. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Paul Fitzpatrick

Paul and I began our journey on June 6, 1970. Married the love of my life and soul mate. Our love was unconditional – having been married for 52 years, our marriage was truly a journey with lots of bumps in the road. He was a true believer in God and assured me he was saved and ready to go. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Grandkids were always special, going to Florida to see Owen often, Sunday morning donuts with Bradley and Alanna, Chandler his sidekick, always asking where is Paw Paw, to the facetiming Zarah always brought a smile. He could always make you smile, always joking. He loved being around people. He loved a good movie, playing cards, dominos, and being with family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Fitzpatrick; three sons, Brad (Marie), David, Jeffrey (Shivanna); five grandchildren, Owen, Alanna, Bradley, Chandler, and Zarah; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda (Alfred) Versen, and Paulette Bordelon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Rose Quentily; brother, Kenny Fitzpatrick; sister, Carolyn Merriett; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Merriett and Morris Bordelon; mother-in-law, Josephine Pittman; sister-in-law, Annette Westmoreland. Visitation will be held at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 30993 Hwy 16 Denham Springs La 70726, Friday, May 20, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Bro. Burdette Thomas and Bro. Douglas Graham. Military honors will follow.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Jerry D. Harris III

Jerry D. Harris, III, 54, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on May 1, 2022. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA

