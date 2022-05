Opera Columbus is celebrating their 40th birthday this May and June with a 40-day celebration! Each day, there will be some form of opera all over the city of Columbus as a way for the company to pay homage to its beloved home and supporters. Some days will feature community events and local collaborations, and other days will feature major productions showcasing Opera Columbus’s history and future. General Director and CEO Julia Noulin-Mérat joins Good Day Columbus with a sneak peek into what people can expect this summer!

