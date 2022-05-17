Antoinette Dinkelmann

Baldasare Robert “Bob” Scaturro, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Christian Hospital in St. Louis on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born October 7, 1941 in St. Louis, a son of the late Domonic and Rose (Accardi) Scaturro. He married the love of his life, Donna Rose (Miller) Scaturro on November 12, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He retired as the owner and operator of Scaturro Electronics with over 30 years of service. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. He was a skilled appliance and small electronic repairman and custom aftermarket audio installer. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of camping, boating and hunting. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. In addition to his beloved wife of over 55 years, he is survived by four children and spouses, Patricia Elaine Terveer Ellington and Allen of Troy, Michael Robert Scaturro and Chris of Granite City, Kathryn Marie Endicott and Jerry of Granite City and Christina Rose Caruso and Brett of Granite City; eleven grandchildren and spouses, Jacob Terveer and Taylor, Kamryn Terveer, Loren Terveer, Adam Ellington and Kristin, Samantha Scaturro, Michael Scaturro, Isabella Scaturro, Jack Endicott, Kate Endicott, Daniel Caruso and Kayla and Luke Caruso; two great grandchildren, Adelyn Ellington and Joshua Caruso; a brother and spouse, Frank Scaturro and Joyce of Granite City; two brothers-in-law and spouses, Ronald Miller and Jim Londe of Collinsville and Raymon Miller and Kim of Kansas City, Missouri; his beloved labradoodle, Winston; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and spouse, Mary Shaffner and Don. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be at Grace Church East, 4701 IL-111 in Pontoon Beach on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve McKinney officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held following the service. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO