Godfrey, IL

Antoinette Dinkelmann

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntoinette Dinkelmann, 70, passed away at 7:32 am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 11, 1951, at Fort Victoria in Rhodesia, Zimbabwe to Frans and Hester (Paulsen) Jacobs. She married John Dinkelmann on December 19, 1970, in Tzaneen,...

advantagenews.com

Victoria Hiatt

Victoria L. (Alred) Hiatt, 76, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Woosley) Alred. She was a life-long learner, graduating from Roodhouse High School and Gradwohl School of Laboratory Techniques, St Louis, MO, earning a Bachelor of Science from MacMurray College, Master of Arts in Human Development Counseling from the University of Illinois, and Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the Adler Institute of Professional Psychology in Chicago, IL, where she also completed all coursework for her PhD. She led a life of service to others, beginning her career as a lab technician, then teaching special education in the Jacksonville School District, where she founded the ACE Club of America. She also taught for the Department of Corrections in East St. Louis, IL. She found rewarding work as a Social Worker and Adoption Specialist for DCFS, where she united many children with forever families. She continued her passion for helping others in private practice when she founded Victoria Hiatt Mediation and Counseling.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Billy Turner

Born Feb. 8, 1946 in Alton, he was a son of Siegle and Katherine (Jones) Turner. He married Terry S. Elledge May 14, 1966 in Alton. She preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran worked as a clerk for Burlington-Northern Railroad. He enjoyed taking cruises and playing slot machines.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Bevfoden

Robert Anthony Bevfoden, 92, passed away peacefully at 6:04pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on October 9, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of the late Frederick G. and Helen M. (Briggs) Bevfoden. He married the former Dana Marie Daniels on June 11, 1955, in St. Louis, and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2018. Survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Diane and Ralph Tatman of Alton, Mary Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Tina Reynolds of Peculiar, Missouri, one son: Frederick Bevfoden of Alton, eight grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen and Jennifer Tatman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Howard and Tricia Kelley of Peculiar, Missouri, Gene and Quiana Kelley of Pontoon Beach, Heather and Kenny Johnson of Bethalto, Helen and Edward Woods of Newman, Illinois, Joseph Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Robert Kelley of Cottage Hills, Ryan and Erica Spurgeon of Alton, twenty great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two expectant great – great grandchildren, three brothers: Donald Bevfoden of Union, Missouri, Wade Martin of Morton, Illinois, David Martin of Texas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Cheryl Gann

Cheryl A. Gann, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was born January 22, 1946 in Loma Linda, California, a daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Clara Belle (McArthur) White. She married Gerald L. “Jerry” Gann on February 17, 1968 in Redlands, California and he passed away on March 27, 2012. She retired from the Granite City School District #9 after many years of dedicated service as a teacher. Cheryl was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City. She enjoyed watching television and loved Disney, Hallmark, Sci-Fi and crime shows and movies. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Garrin Bryce and Regina Gann of Bradford, Pennsylvania; a daughter and son-in-law, Jena LeeAnn and Jeremy Walter of Corinth, Texas; four grandchildren, Victoria Jade Cover, Noah Reed Walter, Riley James Walter and Logan Bryce Walter; a great granddaughter, Kaylin Nicole Cover; two sisters, Norma Gregory and Pauline Edwards; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Al, Chuck, Richard and Harold and two sisters, Alberta and Wanda June.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Kenneth Williams

Born Jan. 23, 1951 in Wood River, he was the son of Donald and Nancy (Duty) Williams. Ken retired as an operator from Shell Oil Co. and worked most recently as a bartender at Bubby’s and Sissy’s in Alton. In the 80’s, after his parents retired, he and his wife took over as owners and operators of Williams Grocery Store in Cottage Hills. He was his family’s historian and knew how to tell a good story. He especially enjoyed gardening. Ken also spent time fishing and he loved to cook for others.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Shane Seets

He was born on March 3, 1991, in Alton to Georgia Seets and Rodger Monroe. Shane served in the Army National Guard. He was a mechanic at Speed Lube in Bethalto, and enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and playing poker. He is survived his parents, Georgia and Rodger; two sisters Trina...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Evelyn Lewis

Evelyn Ruth Lewis, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River. Born March 10, 1932 in Roxana, she was the daughter of Virgil and Gertie (Kirby) Shook. A life-long resident of Hartford, she graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1950, then worked for...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Joanna Burke

Joanna Rae Burke nee: Morris, 49, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:42 p.m. Fri. May 13, 2022 at her home in Granite City with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 23, 1972 in Granite City to Sharon (Waggoner) Parks of Granite City and Donald Ray Morris of Haines City, FL.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Richard Lee Gleason

Born September 3, 1971 in Wood River he was the son of Mildred P. Gleason of East Alton and the late Russell John Zappa. Surviving are his mother; wife, Mandy; son, Richard Brown; sisters, Margaret (Quincy) Gleason of Alton, Kim (Marc) Reinke of Wood River, Sarah (Elmer) Funderburk of Cottage Hills.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Scaturro

Baldasare Robert “Bob” Scaturro, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Christian Hospital in St. Louis on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born October 7, 1941 in St. Louis, a son of the late Domonic and Rose (Accardi) Scaturro. He married the love of his life, Donna Rose (Miller) Scaturro on November 12, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He retired as the owner and operator of Scaturro Electronics with over 30 years of service. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. He was a skilled appliance and small electronic repairman and custom aftermarket audio installer. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of camping, boating and hunting. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. In addition to his beloved wife of over 55 years, he is survived by four children and spouses, Patricia Elaine Terveer Ellington and Allen of Troy, Michael Robert Scaturro and Chris of Granite City, Kathryn Marie Endicott and Jerry of Granite City and Christina Rose Caruso and Brett of Granite City; eleven grandchildren and spouses, Jacob Terveer and Taylor, Kamryn Terveer, Loren Terveer, Adam Ellington and Kristin, Samantha Scaturro, Michael Scaturro, Isabella Scaturro, Jack Endicott, Kate Endicott, Daniel Caruso and Kayla and Luke Caruso; two great grandchildren, Adelyn Ellington and Joshua Caruso; a brother and spouse, Frank Scaturro and Joyce of Granite City; two brothers-in-law and spouses, Ronald Miller and Jim Londe of Collinsville and Raymon Miller and Kim of Kansas City, Missouri; his beloved labradoodle, Winston; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and spouse, Mary Shaffner and Don. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be at Grace Church East, 4701 IL-111 in Pontoon Beach on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve McKinney officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held following the service. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

James Massey

Born January 17, 1977 in West Frankfort, IL he was the son of Susan (Anderson) Ottwell of Brighton and Leslie and Kathy Massey of Gillespie. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Joseph Massey of Alton; daughters, Maddie Duke of Alton, Allie Massey of Bethalto; brothers, Eric Ottwell of Brighton, Nelson Ottwell of South Roxana; and sisters, Stella Massey of Brighton, Jennifer Massey-Brown and Dawn Ivy of Cottage Hills.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
advantagenews.com

No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Randall Gatlin

Born on December 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri son of the late Wesley and Ruth E.(Hoevelman) Gatlin. Survived by his children Amanda Fenton of Collinsville, Jessica Gatlin and her spouse Sean Seckler of Glen Carbon and Travis Gatlin of Sullivan Mo. Grandchildren; Jacob, Madison, Ashley, Brittany, Bowie, Travis and Emily.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Lawrence Pohlman Jr.

Lawrence G. Pohlman Jr., died at 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. He was born July 25, 1944 in Meppen, IL the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Kerkhoff) Pohlman Sr. He was a furnace builder for 37 years with the Olin corporation. He was a member of the Ham Radio Operator Club and the Alton Eagles. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. On June 20, 1964 he married Patricia Becker and she survives. Also surviving are four sons, Michael Pohlman of Alton, Kevin Pohlman (RaeAnn) of Godfrey, Shawn Pohlman (Lora) of Godfrey and Christopher Pohlman (Julie) of Jerseyville, six grandchildren, Seth Pohlman, James Pohlman, Ashley Gorin, Amanda Huff (Brian), Dylan Pohlman and Tyler Brown (Rachael), nine great grandchildren and one sister, Anna Neidlinger of Indiana and three sisters in law, Marcella Becker, Virginia Becker and Carol Becker. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Anne Schobernd (Allen) and his father and mother-in-law John and Lela Becker and his in laws, Sylvester and Doris, Gene and Ann, Ralph and Opal, Jack, Jerome, Harold Becker. Evelyn Vetter, Ferrell and Helen Honts, Raymond and Carmelita Dirksmeyer and Ronnie and Rosemary Evans. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Anselms Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL. Burial will be at St. Anselms Cemetery in Kampsville. Father Bill Kessler will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital’s for Children. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Trish Ivers

Patricia Kay “Trish” Ivers, 47, was wrapped in the arms of Jesus at 11:55 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home in Jerseyville, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on June 14, 1974 in Jerseyville, the second of three daughters born to William and Rosemary (Blasa) Ivers.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

A different crop for the Great Godfrey Maze

The Great Godfrey Hemp Maze. You may be hearing that phrase this fall after the Godfrey Village Board gave unanimous approval to planting a field of hemp this year, rather than trying again with corn. Sunn Hemp grows about 12 feet tall, and costs about half of what growing a corn field would.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Ila E. Lang-Blankenship

Ila E. Lang-Blankenship, 101, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born April 13, 1921 in Mulberry Grove, IL, she was the daughter of Turner and Gertrude Maude (Henderson) Brown. She had worked as a waitress for several years at the Shamrock Cafe' in East Alton.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
advantagenews.com

Patricia West

Patricia West, 81, died at 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 13, 1941 in Alton the daughter of the late John W. and Florence H. (Narup) Martin. She was a program representative of Job Service and Unemployment Insurance for 31 years for the State of Illinois and she was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Surviving are one daughter, Debra Hook of Alton one son, Greg Covington of Alton, four grandchildren, Amanda Hughes, Haley Hook, Joseph Hook and Jacob Hook, four great grandchildren, Sherman Wade, Autoria Goins, Kyairia Hughes and Kaliyah Walker and one sister, Judy McConnell (Gordon) of California. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Covington, one sister, Margaret Young and two brothers, Tony Martin and Rodger Martin. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the American Heart Association. Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Richard Petty Day presented by the Bommarito Automotive Group to kick off inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

Richard Petty Day presented by the Bommarito Automotive Group to kick off inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend. Legendary seven-time Cup Series champion will participate in Q&A, ribbon-cutting and. drive the ceremonial first laps in his 1981 Daytona 500-winning car on June 3. May 18, 2022, ST. LOUIS — Richard Petty...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

L&C Commencement is tonight

Lewis and Clark Community College will hold its 51st annual commencement this evening at Alton’s Public School Stadium. The ceremony starts at 6pm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved back to the college’s campus in Godfrey. More than 800 students earning associate degrees, certificates,...
ALTON, IL

