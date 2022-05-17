ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Scuderi earns Southland All-Academic honors

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, La. –Southeastern Louisiana University student-athlete Meagan Scuderi was named to the Southland Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic team, the league office announced Monday. A junior from Metairie, Louisiana, Scuderi owns a 3.96 GPA in Kinesiology and is a two-time member of the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll....

SLU ranked 20th in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 20th in the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Wednesday. SLU, one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS Coaches and Stats Perform national polls in each of the past three seasons, returns 11 All-Southland Conference performers from a 2021 squad that made its second FCS playoff appearance in the past three seasons.
Kuehn shoots 74 in opening round of regional to lead Lions

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn fired an opening round 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Monday during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had three...
LSU Basketball adds 7-foot, 4-star prospect to roster

LSU ADD 4-STAR HIGH SCHOOL 7-0 FORWARD SHAWN PHILLIPS BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball Coach Matt McMahon added another four-star basketball recruit to the 2022-23 roster on Tuesday when LSU Athletics received and confirmed the signing papers of 7-0 forward Shawn Phillips. Phillips played this past season for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. […]
Tulane baseball search: no need to look far away from home

There’s no shortage of quality candidates to be the next head baseball coach at Tulane University. And, director of athletics Troy Dannen would not have to look very far. At the top of the list should be Mississippi State assistant coach Jake Gautreau. Gautreau would immediately re-connect the school with past glories. One of the […]
Sandra Tanner

Sandra Tanner was born March 3, 1947, in Rapides Parish, LA to the late Mike and Carrie Shirley Tanner and passed away May 14, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA who enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Pepitone (Trey) and Darron Tanner (Miriam); brothers, Charles Tanner, Larry Tanner (Elaine), Howard "Bo Jack" Tanner (Marie), Terry "Mackie" Tanner (Cindy), and Michael "Pete" Tanner; grandchildren, Cody Pepitone, Lane Pepitone (Brenna), and Lily Tanner; a great grandson, William Pepitone; a dear niece, Angel Garcia; as well as other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Houston Tanner; and sisters, Gail Tanner, Glenda Turnage and Sharon "Pam" Roberts. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, LA, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. She will be buried in Grantham Cemetery, Bush, LA.
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
California cornerback Daylen Austin commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Long Beach Poly (CA.) cornerback Daylen Austin committed to the Tigers on Monday. He’s the third player to commit to LSU that plays in the secondary for the class of ’23. Austin is a four-star recruit according to recruiting website On3. The On3 consensus...
Martin Augustus Frazier

Martin Augustus Frazier, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Beaufort, North Carolina. A former graduate and football standout at East Carteret High School, Martin enjoyed working as a longshoreman and fisherman in the Carteret County area and Louisiana. A natural jokester, Martin leaves many fun-filled and cherished memories to remember him by.
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
Geaneail Magee

Miss Geaneail Magee was born on January 9,1957 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Johnny Magee and Mrs. Juanita Brumfield Magee. She departed from her earthly temple of May 8, 2022 at the St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, LA. Geaneail attended school in Bogalusa and graduated in 1976 from Bogalusa...
Kara Anderson Chaney

Kara Anderson Chaney passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 49. She was born on Friday, January 19, 1973, in Hammond, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Kara is survived by her daughters, Bethany Anderson and Kalissa Chaney; sister, Ronette Anderson; and granddaughter,...
Dwight Wayne Lentz

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was born in Herrin, Illinois, and was a resident of Watson, Louisiana. He was 79 years old. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 406. Wayne served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, serving as District 4 Fire Chief from 1995 to 2000. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Ballard Lentz, and his children, Kathy Aucoin (Richard), Mary Davison (Bobby), and Thad Lentz (Deanna). Wayne was called “Poppy” by his grandchildren, Ricky Aucoin (Mana), Robby Aucoin (Rebecca), Haley Goldsmith (Wick), Kyle Davison (Lexi), Emily Davison, Christopher Lentz (Casey), Lexi Lentz, and his great-grandchildren, Katherine, Baylen, Anabelle, and Dominic. Preceded in death by his parents, Berl and Beatrice Lentz, and brothers, Henry, Phillip, and Pat, sisters-in-law, Annette Lentz and Barbara Beckham, and brother-in-law, Edward Ballard. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Pemberton from Watson Baptist Church starting at 12:00 PM and burial following in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his son, grandsons, and special friends, Gary Boudreaux and Steve Barlow. The family would like to thank our neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Mary Adele "Delly" Blouin Borne

Mary Adele “Delly” Blouin Borne of Mandeville, Louisiana passed away on May 8, 2022 at the age of 69. Delly is survived by her loving partner of over 2 decades, Chuck Monlezun; daughter Claire Borne; daughter, Amy Campo and her husband, Clinton; her six granddaughters, Mia, Madelyn, Courtney, Molly, Caroline, and Carly; her sister, Michelle Authement and her husband, John; her brother, Mark Blouin and his wife, Diana; her brother, J. Michael Blouin Sr. and his wife, Joan; her former husband, Jules Borne Jr., as well as numerous other family and friends.
Lillian Rushing Danna

Lillian Rushing Danna, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 25, 1928 in Independence, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Independence, Independence Chapter #247 Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion Auxillary Post #109. She is survived her by daughter, Janice Brooks; granddaughter, Heather; and great-granddaughter, Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Danna; brother, Willie Rushing; sister, Vinie Rushing Danna; and son-in-law, Jordan “Jack” Brooks, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mitch Williams. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Marion Saragusa Gaspard

Marion Saragusa Gaspard, age 87 of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in Covington, LA on May 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native New Orleanian, born and raised in the French Quarter during the Great Depression by parents of Italian descent. Marion devoted her life to her...
Patterson woman barred from being tax preparer busted again

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Mary Parish woman who was barred from ever working as a tax preparer again due to fraud has been caught by the Louisiana Department of Revenue in violation of that ban. Dawanna Monay Monroe, of Patterson, was arrested in 2020 for a...
