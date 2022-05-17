‘Transparent’ Actress Alexandra Billings To Star And Executive Produce Trans Revolutionary Indie Feature ‘Queen Tut’

Click here to read the full article.

SAG Award-nominee Alexandra Billings ( Transparent ) will star in, and executive produce the upcoming trans revolutionary indie feature, Queen Tut .

Fae Pictures is financing and producing the film in association with Hawkeye Pictures with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates. The producing team will be attending the Cannes Market meeting with international sales prospects.

Queen Tut will be directed by Egyptian-Canadian up-and-coming filmmaker Reem Morsi ( The Last Mark ), and is based on a script from Bryan Mark, Kaveh Mohebbi, and Abdul Malik. The story follows a shy Egyptian teenager who is discovering a new life in Toronto after his seamstress mother passes away in Cairo. He befriends a trans mother, played by Billings, who inspires him to resurrect his mother’s soul in himself by sewing and donning the magnum opus dress that she never completed making.

Production is expected to begin in August at and in partnership with the York University Motion Media Studio at Cinespace Studios in Toronto. Producers are Shant Joshi ( Framing Agnes ) and Lindsay Blair Goeldner ( Learn to Swim ) of Fae Pictures with Aeschylus Poulos ( Sleeping Giant ) and Sonya Di Rienzo ( Brother ) of Hawkeye Pictures executive producing.

The project was selected for the Canadian Creative Accelerator in Los Angeles, the Ontario Creates International Financing Forum, the Inside Out Film Finance Forum, and the Whistler Power Pitch.

Queen Tut marks a next step in the growth of Fae Pictures, a production company on a mission to decolonize Hollywood. The company recently launched the documentary Framing Agnes at Sundance garnering 2 awards, announced the attachment of Rosario Dawson to executive produce their upcoming GLAAD Listed trans-led romcom Re-Live , and will be presenting the recently completed horror film In Flames at the Frontières Market at Cannes.

“This is a film about family. About chosen family and birthed family and the historic value of queer revolution. Generational dialogue is a spiritual experience and every character resonates with a profound sense of beauty, power and hope,” said Billings. “This is the Trans experience; Handed down from one human to the next. And whether that family is blood or whether that family is a divine intervention, when we are all part of the telling of each other’s experience, humanity blossoms. I am deeply honored to be a part of this.”

“I am so excited to be taking this next step with Alexandra,” says producer Shant Joshi, “someone who has tirelessly blazed a path for queer and trans lives and is constantly delivering words of kindness, love, and wisdom to humans all over the world through her advocacy and her work on the page, on the stage, and on the screen. I feel so privileged to have the opportunity to work with her in telling this story about a young queer brown boy finding himself in Toronto’s drag underworld.”

Alexandra Billings is represented by Artists & Representatives and Billy Miller Management.