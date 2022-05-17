ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rabbit Hole’: Paramount+ Sets Remaining Cast As Kiefer Sutherland Spy Series Begins Production

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Paramount +’s Rabbit Hole has rounded out its remaining cast, adding Charles Dance ( Game of Thrones ), Meta Golding ( Empire ), Enid Graham ( Mare of Easttown ), Jason Butler Harner ( Ozark ) and Walt Klink ( Arctic Circle ). They will appear opposite star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland. The series comes from writers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

In Rabbit Hole, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Dance joins as Dr. Ben Wilson, Golding as Hailey Winton, Graham as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Butler Harner as Valence and Klink as The Intern. They also join Rob Yang, who previously announced as Edward Homm.

Rabbit Hole began production on Tuesday in Toronto, Canada.

The eight-episode season, set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year, is executive produced by Sutherland, Requa, Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin. CBS Studios produces the series.

