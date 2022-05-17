ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Listen: Dispatcher stays on 3-hour 911 call until man found in Denver

By Carisa Scott, Evan Kruegel, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVRs3_0fgzLjwb00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – In a city as large as Denver, 911 dispatchers deal with thousands of calls every day. But any dispatcher will tell you there are certain calls that stick with them.

For Asisha Milton, that call came in April of 2021, and it came from nearly 800 miles away.

“I am in Tucson, Arizona, and my husband left this morning for Denver,” said the woman on the other end. “He’s in Denver right now, but he’s had a stroke. He’s in the car, but he doesn’t know where he is, and I don’t know what to do.”

AT&T launches new 911 location service in Colorado

Milton was able to reach the woman’s husband, named Cliff, on his cellphone but was unable to find out where he was.

“He couldn’t tell me any information,” Milton said. “He couldn’t do the simple things that I ask him to do. I asked him to hang up and call 911 so we could get a better location, and he couldn’t do it.”

Milton’s supervisor, Tyler Rebbe, contacted Denver police to request a phone ping, which was quickly activated. But since Cliff wasn’t the one making the 911 call, the accuracy was hit or miss.

“We knew he was in Denver,” Rebbe said. “The unfortunate thing was that the radius for that ping was about a mile wide. In that scenario in the middle of Denver, that’s a lot of places, a lot of streets to check. It was definitely a needle in a haystack situation.”

Boulder 911 dispatcher helps parents save newborn with CPR over the phone

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez Jr. assembled a team of officers and began a grid search, going block by block in the middle of the night in surrounding neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Milton tried relentlessly to get Cliff to hang up and call them instead, or to click on text messages that would reveal his location.

Milton also asked him to honk his horn or sound his car alarm, but, she said, Cliff was unable to perform any of those tasks.

Roughly three hours into the call, police officers found him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Video: Why location is so important to 911 dispatchers

“I was ecstatic. I was so happy that we found him. I wanted to cry. I did not, but I wanted to,” Milton said. “When I got off the phone my coworkers clapped and gave me a standing ovation, so that was nice.”

Milton has no idea what Cliff looks like and told us that’s the hard part of the job: They rarely meet or even know what happens to callers.

In this case, if she ever gets the chance to meet Cliff, “I’d just want to give them a hug,” Milton said.

What are the signs of a stroke?

Call 911 if you suspect someone is having a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. The acronym FAST is an easy way to remember some of the common warning signs of a stroke.

  • F ace drooping
  • A rm weakness
  • S peech problems
  • T ime to call an ambulance
Jefferson County 911 has its own emergency: Not enough call takers and dispatchers

When should you call 911?

You should call 911 for the following reasons:

  • Stop a crime
  • Report a fire
  • Save a life

If you need to call 911, expect the call taker to ask specific questions regarding your emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile Arrested In March Shooting Death of Teen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in March. The Hispanic juvenile male was arrested on Thursday for the March 11 shooting. (credit CBS) The 16-year-old victim was found at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. He died after being taken to the hospital. (credit CBS) The suspect, also 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in custody on a no-bond hold.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
KKTV

1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody and another person is on the run following a fake 911 call and a crash in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report of an alleged shooting near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Officers swarmed in area near the museum, but there was no evidence a shooting actually took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Victims of vehicle theft pay fines to get vehicles back

DENVER — Victims of auto theft in the Denver metro area may have to pay hundreds of dollars just to get their stolen property back. The Davis family recently had their Toyota 4Runner stolen from their home in Littleton. "This is my wife's wallet," said Lucas Davis. "He took...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Dispatcher#Kdvr#At T#Boulder 911#Cpr
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rockydailynews.com

2 Kids Found Safe After Being Unlawfully Taken – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say for two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for 6-year-old Elizabeth “Ellie” Rensch and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr, who were both last seen in the Stapleton area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14.
THORNTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

7-car crash on I-25 southbound near Woodmen majorly slows traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A seven-car crash on I-25 south, just south of the Woodmen exit, has caused major delays as traffic is running slowly in the center lane, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Though officials said it was a seven-car crash KRDO crews on scene saw nine cars that were immobile The post 7-car crash on I-25 southbound near Woodmen majorly slows traffic appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New 983 area code is coming to Colorado in June

DENVER (KKTV) - Starting on June 17, some people may be getting new area code in Colorado!. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission gave approval to the implementation of the new 983 area code to help with the high demand for new numbers in the Greater Denver area. The new area code will serve communities such as Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Columbine, Englewood, Erie, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Denver

A vehicle struck and killed a man in Denver on Tuesday. The crash occurred at East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Lock your doors! Car thefts are spiking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A spark spike in car heists has made Colorado the worst state for vehicle thefts per capita. In 2021, more than 27,000 cars were reported stolen. And that had an economic impact on metro Denver of more than $243 million. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s most...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code. Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983. Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line...
CBS Denver

Both Directions Of I-70 Closed At Vail Pass Due To Crashes & Hazmat Situation

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Several crashes closed a stretch of westbound and eastbound Interstate70 at Vail Pass on Friday night. One crash closed a 10-mile stretch of I-70 from exit 180 East Vail to exit 190 Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado State Patrol says a semi tractor’s saddle tank ruptured and is spilling fuel. Right now, the spill is being contained, and no waterways are affected. Multiple closures on I-70 Vail Pass. Avoid travel if possible. Currently both directions are closed due to multiple crashes and a hazardous material incident. Westbound will be closed at least 2 hours and eastbound has no ETA...
VAIL, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Anonymous donor pledges $20k reward for information on missing Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, an anonymous donor reached out to Jessica Hansen's biological mother, Corie Barns, to pledge up to a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to contact with Hansen. Barns told KRDO Monday that Hansen's family hasn't heard from her since April 13, 2022, which they say is The post Anonymous donor pledges $20k reward for information on missing Colorado Springs mother appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy