How to get Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza before its official return

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. ( WXIN ) – The joyous day is nearly upon us: Mexican Pizza will be back on the menu at Taco Bell on Thursday, but some fans can get it early.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza remains popular. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

The return was met with nationwide acclaim by Taco Bell devotees when it was announced in April .

Hundred of thousands petitioned the fast-food giant on social media and on Change.org when the pizza-quesadilla hybrid was originally taken off the menu in the fall of 2020.

And while everyone can order a Mexican Pizza on May 19, there is a select group that can get one on May 17 and May 18.

According to the company’s website , Taco Bell Rewards loyalty members get first dibs, two days ahead of the official comeback. It only applies to in-store/drive-thru pickup orders made via the Taco Bell mobile app. Members should check their local Taco Bell for availability.

The pizza-tostada hybrid, featuring pizza sauce, beans, cheese and other toppings layered on crispy tortillas, has developed quite a following over the years.

Then on Nov. 5, 2020, fans were dismayed to hear that Taco Bell was removing the Mexican Pizza from the menu to “[pave] the way for fresh new ideas.”

The upcoming return of the item, the company has said, is a permanent one.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

