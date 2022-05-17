Drug smuggling tunnel with own rail system discovered beneath the US-Mexico border

A drug-smuggling tunnel with its own rail system has been discovered beneath the US- Mexico border.

In a news release from the US Department of Justice, the tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to a warehouse in Otay Mesa, San Diego, California, which is east of the Port of Entry.

The drugs were believed to have been smuggled through an exit point carved out of the cement floor.

The advanced passage was discovered on Friday (13 May) by Homeland Security officials conducting surveillance on a National City residence earlier that was used as a stash house in the cocaine instance.

It is also said to be one-third of a mile long, 61ft deep, and 4ft in diameter and has reinforced walls and ventilation systems.

The federal drug investigation further resulted in charges against six people for conspiring to distribute 1,762lb of cocaine. Law enforcement officials also found 3.5lb of heroin and 164lb of methamphetamine.

Mario Jaramillo, Adrian Enriquez, Juan Cruz, Vanessa Ramirez, Luz de Luna Olmos and Manuel Perez are all charged with cocaine trafficking.

Olmos and Ramirez, on the other hand, have also been charged with meth and heroin trafficking.

US Attorney Randy Grossman provided a statement about the finding and said that there was "no more light" at the bottom of this "narco-tunnel."

"We will take down every subterranean smuggling route we find to keep illicit drugs from reaching our streets and destroying our families and communities," he said.

Grossman also expressed gratitude for the "patience and tenacity" of the prosecution team, HSI San Diego Costa Pacifico Money Laundering Task Force, and the numerous partners who helped to uncover the tunnel and narcotics.

HSI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz also provided a statement and said: "The San Diego law enforcement community throughout the years has consistently shown its ability to detect and remediate tunnels while bringing those responsible to justice."

This happens to be the first drug-smuggling tunnel discovery since 2020.

There have been 90 subterranean passages discovered in the Southern District of California since 1993. And of those, 27 were considered sophisticated.

