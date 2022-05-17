Man, 21, violently robbed of jewelry on Bronx street, 3 suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify three suspects accused of violently robbing a man of his jewelry on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.

According to police, at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, a 21-year-old man was in front of 1206 Elder Avenue in Soundview when he was approached by the three suspects.

The suspects proceeded to punch the victim multiple times with closed fists and forcibly took two necklaces from him before fleeing, officials said.

The victim refused medical attention.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).