ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC enters 'high' COVID alert level: 'Now is the time to double down'

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD2mR_0fgzLXIl00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New York City entered a “high” COVID-19 alert level on Tuesday as officials warned of "high community spread" putting "increasing" pressure on the health system.

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, announced the increased alert level in a statement, just a day after warning the city was all but certain to reach the threshold for it.

“New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick,” Vasan said in his statement.

“As a city, we have the tools to blunt the impact of this wave, including distributing tests, masks and promoting treatments,” the commissioner said. “Getting back to Low Risk depends on everyone doing their part and if we follow guidance, our forecasts anticipate this wave’s peak will not last long. What we do now can make all the difference.”

The city reached the “medium” risk level just two weeks ago. A high risk means there’s “high” community spread that’s putting “substantial pressure” on the health care system.

No new restrictions or health measures were immediately announced Tuesday, but officials said people should wear high-quality masks in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoors spaces in the city.

People should also consider avoiding higher-risk activities like crowded indoor gatherings, and gatherings should be limited to small numbers. Those at higher risk should avoid crowded settings, especially if indoors, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hL4zv_0fgzLXIl00
The city moved from a "medium" to "high" risk COVID-19 level on Tuesday. Photo credit NYC.gov

Officials also urged people to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as tested if they’re symptomatic or were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

On Monday, Vasan issued a commissioner’s advisory urging New Yorkers to wear masks in all indoor public settings.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city is “bolstering” its COVID-19 preparedness “as the city prepares to potentially hit a high-alert level in the coming days.”

The effort includes distributing 16.5 million additional at-home COVID-19 tests and 1 million masks at schools, libraries, cultural institutions and community organizations across all five boroughs.

Daily cases in the city are increasing and are now averaging more than 3,400 per day, according to Health Department data . The city’s seven-day positivity rate is "stable" at 9.11%.

Dr. Jay Varma, an epidemiologist who served as a pandemic adviser to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, told 1010 WINS that over the past two months, infection rates have been rising in New York and “don’t seem to be coming down at all.”

“Unfortunately, we continue to see that this virus is a very wily and formidable threat,” Varma said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
cnyhomepage.com

Governor Hochul provides May 17 COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “Today, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for five to 11-year-olds. Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers will be able to safely provide this life-saving tool to their children,” Governor Hochul said. “In the meantime, I am calling on our parents and guardians to do what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. That includes getting boosted if you haven’t already. Let’s continue to work together and take care of one another, New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Alert#Double Down#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Officials warn of looming COVID surge in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11)— Officials are recommending all New Yorkers wear masks indoors as the city’s COVID-19 alert level is expected to jump from medium to high in the next few days. A new advisory from the city health department also recommended people over 65 avoid crowds and non-essential gatherings. But Mayor Eric Adams said he’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy