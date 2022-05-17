ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man killed in 2-alarm Brighton Beach house fire: officials

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYhyN_0fgzLWQ200

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was killed and several people, including firefighters, were injured in a house fire in Brighton Beach on Monday night, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out just after 10 p.m. at a one-story home on an abandoned lot off Brighton 5th Street, where new construction has begun on one side.

According to authorities, the man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of the residence where the fire started.

He was transported to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The four firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alex, a neighbor across the street, told 1010 WINS that the vacant home has been used by homeless people.

"The owner did try to clean it up, like you can see this," he added. "They fixed it up as best as possible, but they can't have 24/7 security ... I can't believe someone died."

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Thieving Duo Sought in East, West Village Robberies: Cops

Cops are looking for two thieves who allegedly have been stealing random amounts of cash from store registers in both the East and West villages after threatening employees verbally or physically, authorities say. So far the NYPD has linked two cases to the pattern. In the most recent case, on...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton Beach#Beach House#House Fire#Accident#Nypdnews#Coney Island Hospital
NJ.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in afternoon shooting that sparked school lockdown in N.J. town

A 27-year-old man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Carteret that led to the lockdown of a local school, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue, where police responding to the gunfire found two people shot, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
PIX11

Facebook Marketplace buyer fatally shot in the Bronx: sources

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon during a meet-up to sell a motorcycle, police said. The 21-year-old victim reportedly met with the suspects in front of a Gerard Avenue residence about 3:41 p.m. Police said the man drove from Rockland County to the Bronx with the intention […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing Manhattan deli worker over cigarette dispute

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Staten Island man is accused of stabbing to death a Manhattan deli worker allegedly after he was denied a 50-cent line of credit to buy a single cigarette. Christian Diaz, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Ahmed Almulaiki in East Harlem […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Old Navy Employee In Jersey City

A 22-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a 36-year-old beloved Old Navy employee last November, authorities announced. Kristopher Khusial has been accused of hitting Phillip Delancy at 740 Route 440 around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Delancy was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being struck, and pronounced dead at approximately 10:25 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Dies In Hudson County Motorcycle Crash: Report

A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy