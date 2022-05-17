Man killed in 2-alarm Brighton Beach house fire: officials

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was killed and several people, including firefighters, were injured in a house fire in Brighton Beach on Monday night, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out just after 10 p.m. at a one-story home on an abandoned lot off Brighton 5th Street, where new construction has begun on one side.

According to authorities, the man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of the residence where the fire started.

He was transported to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The four firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alex, a neighbor across the street, told 1010 WINS that the vacant home has been used by homeless people.

"The owner did try to clean it up, like you can see this," he added. "They fixed it up as best as possible, but they can't have 24/7 security ... I can't believe someone died."

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.