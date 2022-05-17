Jon Bernthal, Actor and Star of the New HBO Series, 'We Own This City,' Discusses Working in Baltimore and Telling It's Stories With the BBMS

Actor Jon Bernthal joined the Big Bad Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss one of the hottest new shows on TV, 'We Own This City,' where he stars as former Baltimore City Police Sergeant Wayne Jenkins. Jenkins is now infamous as the former head of Baltimore's defunct Gun Trace Task Force, a group of eight officers who were convicted of numerous charges, most notably racketeering, in 2018. Jenkins and his fellow officers have become synonymous with corruption within the Baltimore Police Department, but as Bernthal discussed with Ed, Rob, and Jeremy, he's hoping that his role will show the whole truth behind the story. Listen in as Jon discusses his time working in the city with the BPD, what he learned preparing for the role, and how the show's goal isn't to slander the police, but rather show they're human after all.