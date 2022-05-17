ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Old Town residents remain concerned following Monday's community safety meeting

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RL6Qj_0fgzLK4Y00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Around 200 residents showed up for a community safety meeting Monday night at The Moody Church in Old Town.

2nd ward alderman Brian Hopkins called the safety forum after the unrest that took place last Wednesday night along North Avenue between the Gold Coast and Old Town to talk about crime prevention.

“I believe that we actually have what we need to solve the problem of increased criminal activity in our neighborhood,” Hopkins told residents.

Among the solutions pitched by Hopkins were more cameras, more license plate readers, more police and more residents calling 9-1-1. But, he said those calls are not always responded to in an immediate manner.

“During the incident downtown where he had hundreds of people in Millennium Park, resources were taken away from our neighborhood to respond to what was happening downtown,” Hopkins noted.

He said there was a backlog Saturday night of up to three hours.

“We had people calling 9-1-1 for legitimate reasons, burglar alarms going off, batteries in progress, broken windows, fights, traffic accidents, and it was taking up to three hours for a police car to respond to those calls because of the drain on resources that was happening in the downtown area,” added Hopkins.

He said the neighborhood already has the three requisite things: a committed citizenry, organized neighborhood associations, and a committed police department. But going into the community meeting on safety only two of those elements were present.

“The neighbors are here, the neighborhood association is here. The leaders of the 18th District Police Department are not here, and the reason they are not here is because 15 minutes ago there was another shooting in our neighborhood,” said Hopkins.

18th district Commander John Hein did arrive about an hour and a half into the two hour town hall but many of the residents left feeling underwhelmed, telling WBBM that they did not seem to hear any answers to preventing incidents like what happened in the neighborhood last week.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Old Town#Crime Prevention#Newsradio#Wbbm Newsradio#The Moody Church
wjol.com

Lightfoot Rolls Back Weekend Curfew For Minors

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Mayor Lightfoot is taking further action to combat an outbreak of youth violence in downtown Chicago. The mayor announced yesterday that the city’s weekend curfew for minors is being rolled back from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lightfoot already announced over the weekend that unaccompanied minors are banned from Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The changes come after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend near “The Bean.”
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire erupts at Chicago hot dog stand across from Little Village school

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
CHICAGO, IL
northloop.org

What Are Those Cranes Building By Target Field?

Whether you’re walking the streets of the North Loop or sitting in a seat at Target Field, it’s clear that something big is happening across from the ballpark. Giant cranes are helping construction crews make good progress on what will be North Loop Green, a 35-story residential tower, 14-story office tower and one-acre park.
LOOP, TX
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy