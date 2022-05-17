Three of America’s Best Hot Dog Joints are in Illinois
By Sweet Lenny
5 days ago
Any "Best Hot Dog in America" list needs to include at least one place in Illinois. I mean, Chicago-style hot dog? I'm sure you've heard of it before, so it makes all the sense in the world to include a few Illinois hot dog stands. Actually, I'm kind of...
Other than a gyro from Uncle Nick's in Rockford, I can't think of a better food to polish off a long night than a burrito. Ah yes, a delicious, and often stomach-filling burrito can be the best thing. Don't ask me about the next day, because we're living in the...
There's no doubt about it, Illinois is a great place to explore the Midwest. The state is home to a teeming city, rural farmland, and everything in between. Whether you're looking for an urban escape or a rural retreat, you'll find what you're looking for in Illinois.
There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ST. CHARLES, Illinois - A fire damaged the vacant Pheasant Run resort in the Chicago suburb of St. Charles on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries. The city of St. Charles said: "Several police and fire personnel are on site. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route."
While the other 49 states believe deep-dish is the quintessential Chicago-style pizza, fans of this 70-year-old Illinois joint say otherwise. What say you?. This is the only kind of 'food fight' I'm here for, a fight over pizza. There's is no better place to get into a little debate over pizza than the state of Illinois.
MORTON GROVE, Illinois - A person was struck by a Metra train in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove on Saturday. Police were called to the train station around 1 p.m. Metra said that inbound and outbound trains remained halted near Golf as of 2:30 p.m.
When you see the inside of this museum, you'll all be screaming for ice cream!. I used to travel a lot to Los Angeles and the one thing I really wanted to go to was the Ice Cream Museum. It looked sooooo cool from the photos online, everybody gets to eat a bunch of ice cream, sit in a pool of sprinkles, and you have endless photo opportunities throughout the entire experience.
I recently had to make a trip to downtown Chicago for some business. I have been wanting to visit a legendary Chicago Food landmark that has been in business since 1946 on Chicago’s southside. This Chicago landmark is none other than Ricobenes on the Southside of Chicago.
There are 9 legendary Theme Parks in Illinois and they are all ready to have visitors this year, so do you think you could visit them all in one summer?. Thrillist.com came out with an article that they call the "Ultimate Guide to Illinois' top Theme Parks" and it breaks down the 9 theme parks in Illinois that you have probably all seen the commercials for. And it got me thinking could you try and hit them all up in one summer? Here are the 9 theme parks that are mentioned in the article...
Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
Have you ever felt that you needed a lair? You know, a place where all of your wildest superhero dreams could finally be realized?. If you live in Illinois you won't have to go too far in order to find a place to become the next (or first) Batman in the Chicago area.
Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
CHICAGO — The McDonald’s on the Near North Side where a shooting took place that left two dead, seven injured, is being shut down due to electrical issues. Officials with Chicago’s Department of Buildings said the closure of the McDonald’s near the Chicago CTA Red Line stop is not directly related to the violence that […]
Wisconsin is a big state with plenty of great places to live, but did you know this city is considered one of the best in America?. You could say it should take the "title" as the best place to live in Wisconsin and it gets on the medal stand as one of the best overall in America.
When planning a birthday party for kids, you know what usually comes to mind? A bounce house. It’s such an easy to bump up the fun for kids of all ages. Now they can live the ultimate bounce house dream with The World’s Biggest Bounce House coming to Chicagoland this summer!
The ultimate man cave just went on the market in Illinois and it is only $35,000! I have no idea if houses like this exist in other towns in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin but they are pretty genius...and basically a tornado shelter, which could be beneficial. Ultimate Man Cave for...
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have jumped significantly for the 5th straight week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois costs $4.97, which is 18-cents higher than last week and 39 cents above the national average. Lake County has jumped the 5-dollar mark, increasing to $5.07 on average. In Wisconsin, a gallon of gas now stands at an average of $4.32, which is 13-cents higher than last week, but 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County remains significantly higher than the Wisconsin average at $4.56. The gap between the Illinois and Wisconsin averages now stands at 65-cents, and the gap between Lake and Kenosha County stands at 51-cents.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you had your air conditioner going during last week’s record-breaking heat you weren’t alone. But it’s the power it took to cool off everyone’s home that has officials sounding the alarm before we hit summer. During Tuesday's city council meeting,...
