ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Slonina, viewed as US future keeper, listed on Poland roster

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uehd0_0fgzKrro00
FILE - Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina (1) yells after making a save during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale. Fla. Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina, an 18-year-old viewed as a goalkeeper of the future for the U.S. national team, was listed on Poland's 39-man roster announced by coach Czesław Michniewicz on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, ahead of four Nations League matches next month.(AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

The Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slonina, an 18-year-old viewed as a goalkeeper of the future for the U.S. national team, was listed on Poland’s 39-man roster announced by coach Czesław Michniewicz on Tuesday ahead of four Nations League matches next month.

Slonina, who turned 18 on Sunday, became Major League Soccer’s youngest starting goalkeeper last Aug. 4 at 17 years, 81 days, in a 0-0 draw against New York City. He started 11 league matches last season. including the final 10, and has started the first 11 this year.

Born in Addison, Illinois, and of Polish descent, Slonina attended U.S. national team training camps in December and January but did not get into any matches. He has played for the U.S. at several youth national team levels.

Under FIFA rules, a player may appear into up to three matches for a national team before turning 21 without being tied to the team.

Slonina is among five goalkeepers on Poland’s roster, joining starter Wojciech Szczęsny of Juventus and Bartłomiej Drągowski of Fiorentina, Kamil Grabara of Copenhagen and Łukasz Skorupski of Bologna.

Zack Steffen of Manchester City and Matt Turner of New England, who is transferring to Arsenal this year, shared the U.S. starting job during World Cup qualifying, and Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson also were on the roster.

Poland hosts Wales on June 1 and Belgium on June 14, and is at Belgium on June 8 and the Netherlands on June 11.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poland#Fifa#New England#Wales#Mls#Sports#The Chicago Fire#Nations League#Major League Soccer#Polish#Juventus#Bologna#Arsenal#Ap
The Associated Press

Hamburg beats Hertha 1-0 in 1st leg of promotion playoff

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin was left tottering on the verge of Bundesliga relegation on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat to Hamburger SV in the first leg of their playoff. Ludovit Reis’ second-half goal in Berlin’s Olympiastadion gave the visitors the edge ahead of the teams’ return leg in Hamburg on Monday.
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Women’s Champions League final 2022: TV, live stream, venue and teams

The Women’s Champions League is fast coming to its conclusion as the final in Turin draws ever closer. Barcelona is looking to further cement its status as the top club side in Europe by winning its second straight title, having defeated Chelsea in the final last season. With the competition now down to its final stages, Pro Soccer Wire brings you everything you need to know about the biggest event on the European club calendar. When is the Women’s Champions League final? The 2021-22 Women’s Champions League final will kick off on Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET. How can I watch the Women’s Champions...
UEFA
NBC Sports

USMNT roster for friendlies, Nations League: Weston McKennie returns

The USMNT roster for the June friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League games has been released. Gregg Berhalter called in 27 players, with established USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson headlining the roster. In very good news for the USMNT, Weston McKennie was also picked after missing the final three months (16 games) of Juventus’ season after breaking his foot on Feb 22.
MLS
Yardbarker

Lazio Finish Above Roma After Sufficient 3-3 Draw with Hellas Verona

A 3-3 draw with Hellas Verona was enough to see Lazio finish 5th in the Serie A table, ahead of intercity rivals Roma. The Biancocelesti needed at least a point against the Gialloblu in their final game of the season following their rivals’ 3-0 win over Torino, which put the two Roman sides on equal points.
UEFA
The Associated Press

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. The formula, weighing 78,000 pounds (35,380 kilograms), was being transported by military plane, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew from South Korea to Japan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy