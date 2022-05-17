Ask the Expert: Why is the US sending troops back to Somalia?
President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. is sending soldiers back to Somalia. He signed an order to redeploy hundreds of troops to counter the Islamic extremist rebel group, al-Shabab.
On Ask the Expert, CBS News Military Analyst Dr. Jeff McCausland said the overall goal is the nation's security. Al-Shabab is considered the largest and wealthiest affiliate of the al-Qaeda extremist organization.
The announcement is a reminder that the U.S. remains engaged in the long fight against Islamic extremists even if that fight has been eclipsed by the war in Ukraine and other matters.
Comments / 0