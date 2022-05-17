ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

This is how it feels to workout like David Beckham

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ucca2_0fgzKdks00

Unsurprisingly, David Beckham’s fitness regime isn’t easy.

The legendary footballer has given us a glimpse into the intense way he trains, by creating a cardio class with F45 (f45training.co.uk), alongside F45’s chief of athletics, Gunnar Peterson. With football-inspired explosive movements and negligible rest periods, it’ll leave you dripping with sweat.

The partnership makes sense: Beckham, 47, has invested in F45 since 2020, and has been a partner in opening the new (and extremely swanky) studio in High Street Kensington in London – where the ex-footballer works out himself.

We went to the new studio to see what it’s really like to workout like a footballer…

What does the class entail?

The class is 45 minutes of pure cardio, with Peterson saying Beckham wanted the exercises “to be reminiscent of his football training”.

There are 11 stations, and it’s set up like a classic HIIT (high-intensity interval training) class – you do two rounds on each station before moving onto the next, cycling through that twice – before ending on a brutal three-and-a-half-minute finisher of bodyweight exercises (appropriately called ‘extra time’).

“Explosive, power-focused movements, as well as multi-directional agility exercises, are all training types you would need to be able to play football at a high level,” explains Peterson – and they play a big part in the workout.

While each class will slightly vary, the session I did hit almost every body part, using a mix of bodyweight and weighted exercises. This ranged from fast feet into burpees and press-ups combined with jumping side to side, to high pulls using a barbell and lunges with diagonal bicep curls.

There are lots of little tributes to Beckham and his career weaved into the workout – sets are either 32 or 23 seconds of work, paying homage to his shirt numbers (he wore 23 at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, and 32 at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan – sadly his number for Manchester United and England, seven, didn’t make it into the workout – that would have made things far too easy).

What are the benefits?

“You’re going to have your heart rate elevated the entire time – from the warm-up right the way through,” explains Peterson. Your cardiovascular fitness will be put to the test as you cycle through intense periods of exercise and short rests. “You’re going to have the dips and the highs, and if you think about how that challenges your heart – it’s like starting your car, turning it off, starting your car, turning it off. It’s a lot of demand on the engine.”

While Peterson says other HIIT classes have their merits, what sets this football-inspired workout apart is how it challenges your movement. He says: “You’re moving in different directions, different planes of motion, you’re changing direction midway through – you’re going from upper body to lower body.”

One of the exercises was jumping up and down along a step, then running backwards to start again – a good example of using explosive and fast movements, as well as travelling along different planes. Peterson suggests these kinds of movements are “great for your joints and joint stability. If you think about everything you do in real life – from reaching around and grabbing the seatbelt, to reaching to the side when your kid goes towards the pool, or whatever it is… So, if you train like this, you’re better off in real life”.

What’s our verdict?

Don’t expect to go to this class and be able to coast – it’s incredibly sweaty and tough, right from the outset.

My workout regime tends to be strength and weight-based, so the pure amount of jumping and changing directions was a bit of a shock to the system. It was challenging, but I definitely felt stronger afterwards – not something you always feel after a cardio class.

Like most F45 and HIIT classes in general, the session is extremely fast-paced. On the one hand, this is a good thing – you don’t want too much time to think about your next set of brutal burpees, it’s much better to get on with it – but on the other hand, it gets incredibly tough towards the end, when your legs start to feel like lead. This is when you would’ve liked a few more seconds to catch your breath and move to the next station, to make sure you’re doing every exercise to the best of your ability.

The exercises range from the extremely simple to the more complex, so it might be a bit daunting for newbies, or anyone who is starting their fitness journey – and the sheer amount of jumping might be tough on anyone with dodgy knees. Speak to your GP or a trainer if you have any questions, and Peterson’s advice is simple: “Pace yourself. The work ratios are 32 seconds and 23 seconds, based on his jersey numbers, but if you need to cut it back a little, cut it back. If you need to drop the resistance, drop the resistance. You don’t have to start with the biggest dumbbell or the biggest kettlebell – pull it back, and work your way up.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiovascular Fitness#This Is How It Feels#F45#High Street Kensington
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Ask a personal trainer: How long should my workout be to see results?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy