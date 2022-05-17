ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive: Rich Dollaz Has EVERYONE In Tears As He Discusses His Daddy Issues

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

Childhood traumas definitely play a huge part in our adult relationships and his parent’s divorce definitely did a doozy on Rich Dollaz.

Source: Courtesy WeTV / AMC Networks

We’re still a couple of days out from the brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ but you know we’re the plug so we have an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode. In the clip, Rich Dollaz does an exercise where he speaks to his younger self about his earliest memories. He describes how he was angry and hurt over his parent’s divorce and how circumstances prevented his father from being there for him like he wanted him to be. As he speaks you can see K. Michelle and Dr. Ish both wiping tears away from their eyes.

Check out the clip below:

Wasn’t that moving? It’s really amazing how, all drama aside, ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ always manages to really help the cast members address their traumas. It was great to see something besides Lyrica and K.Michelle fighting, right?!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The Boot Campers must face their past childhood demons to break the cycle. A1’s dark tale brings clarity, Lyrica faces the death of her twin, and Rich & Mariahlynn finally have a breakthrough.

Did watching the clip help you gain empathy for Rich? Do you think he and Mariahlynn have a shot at making their relationship work?

The new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition​’ airs Thursday, May 19 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Will you be watching?

The post ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive: Rich Dollaz Has EVERYONE In Tears As He Discusses His Daddy Issues appeared first on Bossip .

