WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TMZ is reporting that music artist Halsey's performance Tuesday at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre was abruptly paused. Halsey stopped the music, kneeled on stage and addressed fans off the mic. According to several witnesses who spoke with WPTV NewsChannel 5, there was a small incident in the pit that the artist chose to address.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO