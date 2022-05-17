Investigators identify human remains found in Uxbridge

A father who violently shook his infant daughter has been jailed for 14 years for her manslaughter.Christopher Easey’s 14-week-old daughter Eleanor was found by pathologists to have sustained a catastrophic brain injury “consistent with having been violently shaken”, judge Mr Justice Edward Murray said.The 31-year-old, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, was found guilty of manslaughter after jurors rejected his account that he “dropped Eleanor on her head having been distracted by the dogs barking”, the judge said.The judge told Norwich Crown Court he was “sure” Easey was the one who “inflicted all the serious injuries Eleanor suffered”, which included 31 rib...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO