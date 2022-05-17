ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan woman arrested on 57 charges after 2021 party resulted in several teens being injured

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iO1QK_0fgzHOkI00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A woman has been arrested and charged after a 2021 party resulted in multiple teens being injured.

Norciss Brown, 35, of Dothan was arrested on Wednesday on charges of 19 counts of contributing to delinquency and 38 counts of reckless endangerment.

Five teens injured in New Market ATV crash

Police say Brown on September 21, 2021, held a party for minors on Reeves Street in the Plaza Two Shopping Center. Brown leased the venue for the party and said in the contract agreement that she said the party was not for teens, according to a DPD officer who knew the case.

In the contract, it said that if it was a teen party, the Dothan Police would have to provide security. Instead, Brown hired a friend to be security that night. 75-150 kids were at the party, and at that party, shots were fired, and underage drinking happened, according to police.

Dothan Police say they could not find where the shots came from. During the party, some of the minors received injuries, however, they were not gun-related injuries. Injuries ranged from glass cuts to trampling-related injuries.

Police say that Brown has been attempting to turn herself in, however, because these charges involve juveniles, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office had to arrest her.

Huntsville named #1 place to live by U.S. News and World Report

All charges Brown faces are misdemeanors.

Brown has since bonded out from the Houston County Jail on a $342,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Dothan man facing rape charges

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tracy Solomon retires from...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Police searching conning couple traveling in a stolen truck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is currently looking for a couple traveling through the Wiregrass. The pair is accused of conning local gas stations while getting around on a stolen vehicle. Joshua and Mary Matheny stopped at a Dothan gas station on May 10th, and police...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
mypanhandle.com

Marianna man arrested after on foot and K9 chase

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna Police responded to a call on Wednesday to de-escalate a situation at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street. When officers arrived, they attempted to arrest James Crooms, 21, who was reported to be acting erratically and displaying a semi-automatic gun. When they tried to...
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

PHOTOS: Suspect fired shot inside before robbing store: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new photos of the suspects police say were involved in the armed robbery of a Dothan gas station/store. According to the police report, two men went into the Hobo Pantry on Tuesday afternoon. One was armed and fired a shot inside the store, though no one was injured. Then the other suspect went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wdhn#New Market Atv#The Dothan Police#U S News
wtvy.com

Car crash causes Geneva County road closure

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tracy Solomon retires from...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

House fire on Alabama Avenue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 6 Wednesday afternoon, Dothan Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a fire in the 400 block of Alabama Avenue. When WDHN arrived on scene, the fire was under control with no flames visible. According to investigator, no-one was injured, and the cause of the fire...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Marshals apprehended a Dothan man last week who had been on the run from drug charges for several months. Willie Frank Peterson faces federal allegations that he conspired with a Dothan pastor to distribute cocaine. A grand jury in October indicted him and Rev. Kenneth...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night, Montgomery police said. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to an area of Pine Street around 9 p.m. The police department did not identify the specific location, but a WSFA 12 News photojournalist found...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are facing charges after a robbery Friday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Calvin Griffin, 19, and Trayontez Love, 17, are both charged with first-degree robbery. The charges are related to an incident in the 9000 block of Sentinel Circle, which is located near...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces charges that she exposed several children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears. Brandy Leshee Waters, 41, was arrested Friday after a neighbor reported a child acting erratically, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said. “In a common area of the residence, she had what was...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man Charged with Possession of Fake Checks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 14, 2022, Dothan patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that attempted to elude officers. Once the vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Allen Road, officers instructed all occupants to exit the vehicle. While doing so, a passenger threw unknown objects out the passenger window. As officers investigated to see what the objects were, it was determined to be four fraudulent checks the passenger attempted to destroy to avoid being caught with in his possession. The passenger was identified as 18 year old Jumarion Nasir Walker, of Dothan. Walker was charged with four counts of Possession of Forged Instrument Third Degree. His bond was set at $40,000.00.
DOTHAN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy