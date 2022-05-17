Memorial Day BBQ dinner to be held May 30

There are few things as synonymous with Huntsville as the Saturn V rocket that casts a otherworldly shadow over the interstate. However, there is another cosmic sight that many Huntsvillians love -- and it's finally being finished.
Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of a long day or the start of your morning, sometimes a shower is exactly what you need. ShowerUp Huntsville is a non-profit that provides mobile showers and things like hygiene supplies for those in the homeless community. TVL took some...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — 35801 consists of Old Town, Twickenham, and Five Points...all of which are very sought out places to live in Huntsville... And unfortunately for buyers, that's reflected in the price tags of homes there. It costs a bit to live in the number one place to live in the U.S.
Rush Bowls – a Colorado-based fast-casual brand known for its smoothies and fruit bowls, will open its first Alabama location this year. The new restaurant will located in Birmingham at 113 20th St. S. Husband-and-wife team Umair Sidat and Carrie Beers are the proprietors of the new location, and...
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The music lineup for one of the Shoals’ biggest festivals has officially been announced!. The 2022 ShoalsFest will be held at Florence’s McFarland Park on Oct. 1-2. This two-day electrifying event will feature popular artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit. The following...
MADISON – Like most events, the annual Asbury Church Car and Bike Show took a hit during the pandemic, but is returning to its usual fun and excitement this year. The highly anticipated event will return this Saturday, May 21. Cool cars, supped up trucks, and decked out motorcycles...
An alligator brought traffic to a standstill in south Huntsville Friday night. Huntsville police tweeted out a picture of the gator in the middle of Haysland Road. Police blocked the roadway and called in animal control. No information was available on what happened next with the gator.
Three North Alabama restaurant specialties are in the running to be named Bama’s Best Tomato Dish. The contest is sponsored by Sweet Grown Alabama, a nonprofit foundation that enhances marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products. Competing from North...
Kara Pickett Cole took an innocent selfie with her son on Lake Tuscaloosa this week. After that picture was posted on Facebook, an unexplained image appeared in the background. A creepy image. A very creepy image. What is in the water behind this mom and her son? They don’t have...
MADISON – Old Black Bear employees are rallying behind a co-worker who recently lost his family’s home and personal belongings to a devastating house fire. The staff hopes other residents will join the effort to help the family recover. “On May 4, Jaedon Sneed, our Kitchen Manager at...
As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
