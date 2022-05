This week, some notable Orlando expats make big homecomings. Laney Jones: Although now Nashville-based, Laney is truly an O-grown product, going from young folk revivalist to budding indie-pop starlet here on these streets. Now, her horizon’s about to widen even more with Stories Up High, her first new album in six years. To properly celebrate, she’s coming home for a release show on the eve of the big record drop. In addition to indie-folk openers Someday River (whose Melrose in the Mix session will air on WUCF-TV at 8:30 p.m. that same night), Laney tells me she’ll have some special local guests sit in for kicks.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO