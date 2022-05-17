ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Untold Story of Hansel and Gretel'

By Seth Kubersky
orlandoweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHansel and Gretel are probably the best-known fairy tale characters that never had a Disney movie made about them, but even if you know the original Brothers Grimm version by heart, I guarantee you’ve never heard or seen it like this before. In this campy, site-specific Untold Story,...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Mockingbird News'

Native mythology holds that the mockingbird, nature’s news-delivering mimic, taught people how to talk. If that’s so, Sarah Lockard has learned its lessons well, as she embodies a vast range of voices in playwright Joseph Reed Hayes’ delightfully ADD tone poem about the power of human language.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Magic in Real Life'

If the truest test of a performer’s mettle is their ability to handle adversity, then Canadian Ben Price is worthy of his “best magician awards” (as voted by his mom) based solely on the dogged determination displayed during his press preview in the face of some of the most unhelpful audience volunteers I’ve ever witnessed an illusionist wrestle with.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Everything I Wannabe!'

This year’s Fringe Festival may have more than its fair share of queens, but everybody ought to rise for Orlando theater’s real British royalty, award-winning artist and educator Sarah-lee Dobbs. Dobbs (who is actually British) returns under the direction of Laurel Clark (who is not), accompanied on the...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe will take over former home of Mad Cow Theatre

The City of Orlando approved a long-rumored deal to allow Orlando Fringe to operate in the soon-to-be former home of Mad Cow Theatre. After years of issues with the theater company and ongoing complaints of mismanagement, the company was served a notice of eviction in November. Mad Cow managed to secure a settlement that allows them to finish their current season of performances in the space. That season ends at the end of this month.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Spill the Tea with Jaimz and Johnnie'

High school debate club meets SAK Comedy Lab in Spill the Tea with Jaimz and Johnnie, a half-hour improvisational argument held on the lawn outside Orlando Science Center. Corsets & Cuties founder “Lady” Jaimz Dillman and Johnnie Maier (Thankskilling) solicit topics from the audience, and must each take a stand for or against — with the disclaimer that their statements don’t necessarily reflect their own opinions or the Fringe’s — until the crowd calls a halt to the fray.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Carmilla: An American Gothic'

Haunted in her dreams by sapphic succubi, and harassed during the day by her war-hero father, Laura (Breanna Wells) is an imaginative young woman who longs not to be treated like an outcast by her neighbors. One night, brunette beauty Carmilla (Laura Powalisz) bursts into Laura’s bedroom, bringing Fats Domino and female intimacy into Laura’s closeted 1950s existence. Laura’s new BFF sports unexplained injuries, seems unnaturally cold, and gives maddeningly vague answers to basic questions about her home and family, but Laura doesn’t grow seriously suspicious until other independent women in town start mysteriously vanishing.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando dark-electronics showcase Panic! returns with Plack Blague

Dark-electronic dance night and gig series Panic! saw us off into the neverending pandemic back in mid-March of 2020, when a show — featuring Automelodi from MONTREAL, Ortrotasce from Tampa Bay and Orlando's Mother Juno — was one fo the last shows we saw before everything shut down.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Preacher's Kid'

As the daughter of a fifth-generation Protestant pastor, Sara Russell grew up in the pews of the Florida congregation her father founded, her life consisting of endless seven-day cycles revolving around weekly Sunday services. In this heartfelt memoir monologue, Russell shares amusing anecdotes from her sheltered childhood, from sacrificing frozen French fries for Lent to learning about the middle finger from Ferris Bueller, as well as less lighthearted stories about finding her religion again as an adult through the beauty of nature.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Brit rockers Bring Me the Horizon announce arena show in Orlando this fall

U.K. rockers Bring Me the Horizon have announced a fall North American tour with a mere one Florida show. And it's set for an arena here in Orlando. The band are kicking off their own British Invasion on Sept. 22 at Louisville's Louder Than Life festival and Orlando figures in early on Sept. 30. The tour is a mix of solo headlining dates and festival appearances.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

OnePulse Foundation announces Pulse Memorial Week events in Orlando

Orlando's OnePulse Foundation has announced a slate of Memorial Week remembrance events ahead of the city marking six years since the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, 2016. The events range from panel discussions to celebrations of life to quiet reflection, and will happen from June 4 through June 12.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Tori Tori's Edoboy opens next month, JapAnatolia opens with Turkish-Japanese fusion fare, Taipei 101 closes

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the much-anticipated eight-person standing sushi bar (and sister resto to Tori Tori), will open next month at 728 N. Thornton Ave. ... Groovy Smoovies, a movie-themed smoothie shop, will open in the strip mall just south of the Whole Foods plaza at 8910 Turkey Lake Road ... JapAnatolia, offering an intriguing fusion of Turkish and Japanese fare, has opened inside the Oviedo Mall food court ... Meng's Kitchen, the pop-up concept specializing in Thai-style Hainanese chicken and rice, will find a permanent space inside the iFresh Market at the Coytown Shopping Center. Look for them to open mid-June ... Eola Lounge, serving a fusion of Asian, Latin and Mediterranean tapas, has soft-opened in the old Saisei Kitchen space next to Oudom Thai & Sushi in South Eola ...
OVIEDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Comedian Bill Burr announces a 'Slight Return' to Orlando this fall

Comedian, podcaster and unlikely Mandalorian cast member Bill Burr has announced a second leg of his 'Slight Return' stand-up tour. And the 25-city trek will include an Orlando show. The tour sees Burr headlining arenas and amphitheaters around the country, starting early September in Tulsa. Florida folks, you've got only...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Grilled Cheezus brings the ooey-gooey goods to Mills 50

When the hunger pangs hit during an after-work meetup last year at Brew Theory, Grilled Cheezus really came through. There aren't many dining options in the secluded pocket of downtown Orlando where Brew Theory's taproom is located, so the grilled cheese sandwiches being prepped behind the bar were like a godsend. "Cheezus saves," I said to my pal. "Praise Cheezus," he responded, and we both waited for lightning bolts to strike us down.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 5/18/2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-15, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. J. DOB: 02/21/2007, G. P. DOB: 08/17/2010, J. R. DOB: 04/29/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sonne Ramirez Joseph Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Craig McCarthy on June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Code: 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Central Florida beaches, parks and waterfronts off the beaten path

If you've visited Daytona Beach and Cocoa Beach to your heart's (and tan's) content and want to do a deeper dive into some natural splendor by the water, venture out to these hidden treasures of Central Florida. They are all perfect for brief day trips, but these will not be your typical days at the beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

