ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

Waupun man found guilty in 2019 beating death of 75-year-old grandmother despite blaming cartel

By Daphne Lemke, Fond du Lac Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 2 days ago

FOND DU LAC - A Waupun man was found guilty in the 2019 homicide of his 75-year-old grandmother, despite his claims that the "cartel" was responsible.

Gregory A. Spittel, 33, was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide in addition to battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, and possession of both cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's office.

Following a neighbor's report the morning of Aug. 24, 2019, Waupun police found Carole Foreman beaten and in a pool of blood in her basement. She died at the hospital four days later.

Court records said the home that morning was in disarray, and Spittel was drinking and yelling at police after they arrived. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel attacked Foreman the night before because she provided information to police which caused Spittel to face drug charges and lose custody of his children.

RELATED: Waupun man charged with threatening police in drunken rage, while elderly woman lay injured

RELATED: Waupun man charged in beating death of 75-year-old grandmother

During the six-day trial before Judge Paul Czisny, Spittel's defense claimed the cartel was responsible for the murder, but the jury didn't agree, according to the district attorney's office

Fond du Lac and Dodge county sheriff’s offices, Fond du Lac police, the Wisconsin Crime Lab and the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner assisted Waupun police with the investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Waupun man found guilty in 2019 beating death of 75-year-old grandmother despite blaming cartel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Waupun, WI
Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waupun, WI
City
Dodge, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#The Cartel#Violent Crime#The Wisconsin Crime Lab
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

414
Followers
143
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy