ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

‘Yes, I’m a Trump girl’: WV Guard member charged in riot

By The Associated Press, JOHN RABY
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26l9Zs_0fgzF3nM00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ( AP ) — A part-time member of the West Virginia National Guard who authorities say was wearing a sweatshirt that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda has been charged with participating in the January 2021 riot.

Jamie Lynn Ferguson was arrested last week in Lynchburg, Virginia, and is scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., according to a criminal complaint.

Ferguson was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the complaint said.

Ferguson is a technical sergeant and a part-time, drill status guardsman assigned to the West Virginia Air National Guard, Guard spokeswoman Maj. Holli Nelson said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HHIp_0fgzF3nM00
(Courtesy: criminal complaint from the United States District Court)

“As a matter of policy, the 130th Airlift Wing and the West Virginia National Guard do not comment on pending criminal charges,” the statement said.

A federal public defender listed for Ferguson did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment on her behalf Monday.

Famous mom from WV tells TSA breastfeeding horror story

On Jan. 14, 2021, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations submitted an investigative report to the FBI about Ferguson’s suspected involvement at the Capitol. The report provided her photograph and biographical information along with social media posts and screenshots of a video allegedly showing her inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6.

Ferguson was on leave from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7. Her destination was listed as Washington, D.C., according to the OSI report.

On Jan. 3, 2021, the woman’s Facebook account had shared an article with a picture of a crowd in front of the Capitol with a storm cloud and Mount Rushmore above it. A caption in the woman’s post read, “I pray this is exactly what D.C. will look like on Jan. 6th. #HoldTheLine.” A comment on the post asked whether the woman was going to the Capitol and she replied, “I am,” according to a statement of facts filed by an FBI special agent.

Video footage obtained by Capitol police shows a woman with long dark hair wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the phrase “Yes, I’m a Trump Girl” in white lettering and carrying a backpack entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the statement.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Ferguson was interviewed at her home by FBI agents and provided cellphone photos and videos from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2021. One of the photos shows her physical appearance and clothing appearing to match the woman depicted in the video and news photos at the Capitol, the statement said.

Ferguson told the agents she attended a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump with her parents, who left afterward. Ferguson said she proceeded to the Capitol, believing she would be able to see Trump again, the statement said. She said she remained in the Rotunda area for about 40 minutes.

Court documents list Ferguson’s birth year as 1977 but redacted her month and date. Under the conditions of her release, Ferguson was ordered to stay at the Virginia home of her parents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 7

Bad O Knows
1d ago

You might be a Trump Girl but where is he when you need him the most, looking out for himself. He played you and all the other's he told to go to the Capital and I'll be right with you, I hope some of you learn a valuabe lesson if you have question ask Micheal Cohen.

Reply
3
Related
WOLF

Second wave of 'People's Convoy' returns to DC area highways

WASHINGTON (7News) — WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The "People's Convoy" returned to the D.C. area Tuesday for the second time in a matter of months. The convoy was spotted Wednesday heading out for another round of protests. SkyTrak7 captured an aerial view of the convoy shortly after its arrival...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

48-hour supply: Quarry could aid DC drinking water frailty

The Travilah Quarry, which yielded crushed stone to build the Intercounty Connector and widen Interstate 270, could become part of the solution to the drinking water supply challenge looming over the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. As WTOP first reported in 2016, local water...
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
Lynchburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Ferguson
Person
Donald Trump
WTOP

Public warned about potential measles exposure in Northern Virginia

Health officials in Northern Virginia are warning the public about some potential exposures to measles. The case involves an unvaccinated child who was infected during a trip out of the country. The child’s case was confirmed on Tuesday, according to Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Fbi Agents#Protest#Wv Guard#Ap#Capitol Rotunda#Maj#Fbi
mocoshow.com

Former Montgomery County Executive Sidney Kramer Passes Away

Montgomery County lost an important and historical figure today, when former County Executive Sidney Kramer passed away. Kramer, who served as a Councilmember, State Senator, and the third Montgomery County Executive, lead the county during a time of transition and change from 1986 to 1990. Montgomery County was beginning its transformation into the diverse, vibrant and culturally-rich County we live in today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Federal Prisoner Dies At Alexandria Jail

A 25-year-old Fairfax County man died at the William G. Truesdale Detention Center in Alexandria on Wednesday, May 18, officials said. Anthony Moaf suffered a medical emergency while alone in his cell Wednesday morning, county officials said in a news release. Paramedics and the jail's medical staff gave emergency help,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Committing an Armed Robbery and Armed Carjacking in Montgomery County

Defendant Admits Brandishing a Firearm During the Robbery and in Both Carjackings. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: Rashaun Onley, age 22, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty today to federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Facebook
insideedition.com

Virginia Man and Wife Die in Alleged Murder-Suicide

An elderly Virginia man allegedly shot his wife before shooting himself, according to Fairfax County police. Michael Bregman, 77, and Madeline Bregman, 76, were involved in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities. According to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police, the couple were found dead in their home...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy