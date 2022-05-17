ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Notebook: Behind Galloway runner-up finish, Coldwater Golf takes 5th at Western Invite

The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
JACKSON — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity golf team competed in the Western Invitational on Monday, coming away with a fifth place finish.

Coldwater secured fifth place after shooting a team score of 358 while Lumen Christi won the event with a team score of 334.

Coldwater was led on the day by Jett Galloway who carded a phenomenal round of 80, good enough for second place overall in the event.

Rounding out the Coldwater scoring effort was Talan Eberts with an 89, Brady Arver with a 92, Kyle Sheppard with a 97, and Rayce Johnson with a 100.

Coldwater will next see action on the links Thursday afternoon when they travel to Battle Creek’s Bedford Valley Golf Course for the Interstate 8 Conference Championship.

Bronson tennis falls to Lakewood, Alli picks up win

LAKEWOOD — The Bronson Viking tennis team faced off with Lakewood on Monday night in their final regular season match up of the year, falling by the score of 7-1.

Bronson’s number one singles player Kayden Alli picked up another victory on the court, defeating her Lakewood opponent in straight sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

Also playing hard for Bronson was C. Villasan at number two singles; S. Francom at number three singles; the team of L. Mora and L. Aguilar at number one doubles; and S. Samamaria and L. Sisco at number two singles.

Bronson will now look towards their regional competition which will take place at Lumen Christi High School Wednesday night.

The Daily Reporter

