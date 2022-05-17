Prep Notebook: Behind Galloway runner-up finish, Coldwater Golf takes 5th at Western Invite

JACKSON — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity golf team competed in the Western Invitational on Monday, coming away with a fifth place finish.

Coldwater secured fifth place after shooting a team score of 358 while Lumen Christi won the event with a team score of 334.

Coldwater was led on the day by Jett Galloway who carded a phenomenal round of 80, good enough for second place overall in the event.

Rounding out the Coldwater scoring effort was Talan Eberts with an 89, Brady Arver with a 92, Kyle Sheppard with a 97, and Rayce Johnson with a 100.

Coldwater will next see action on the links Thursday afternoon when they travel to Battle Creek’s Bedford Valley Golf Course for the Interstate 8 Conference Championship.

Bronson tennis falls to Lakewood, Alli picks up win

LAKEWOOD — The Bronson Viking tennis team faced off with Lakewood on Monday night in their final regular season match up of the year, falling by the score of 7-1.

Bronson’s number one singles player Kayden Alli picked up another victory on the court, defeating her Lakewood opponent in straight sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

Also playing hard for Bronson was C. Villasan at number two singles; S. Francom at number three singles; the team of L. Mora and L. Aguilar at number one doubles; and S. Samamaria and L. Sisco at number two singles.

Bronson will now look towards their regional competition which will take place at Lumen Christi High School Wednesday night.