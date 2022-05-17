ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Royal Ball fundraiser offers fun for children

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFo3L_0fgzEcW300

Sunday was the Royal Ball of the Children’s Museum of Branch County, held in the Pansophia school gymnasium.

About 130 young royals arrived to meet 35 of their Disney favorites including Cinderella, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Rapunzel, Elsa, Anna, Snow White, Pocahontas and Mary Poppins.

Some children loved it, posing with each one. Some felt shy, but all could play games for prizes, see each characters, if not brave enough to meet them, enjoy the cupcake bar and enter tickets for a chance to win prizes.

If they stayed until 2:30 p.m., the children could dance with the storybook royalty.

This is the sixth event that evolved from a tea party into a royal ball.

Gia Poradzisz dressed as Little Bo-Peep and Kennedy Austin as Jessie from “Toy Story.” Both attended when they were younger. They came back to make it special for others.

It is the major fundraiser for the daily operations of CMBC, said Shana Grife of the board of directors. After two-years without this major fundraiser, finances were tight.

Later this year, CMBC is slated to move downtown, thanks to support from Coldwater Downtown Development Authority.

It will increase their visibility in the community, Grife said. They are very grateful for community support.

As 4-year-old Kambrie Hallahan, aka Snow White, was buckled into her car seat, she said “All of it” was her favorite part of the ball.

Her mother, Danielle Hallahan added, “She had the best time. It was our first time and we’ll be back next year.”

Children's Museum of Branch County, at 426 Marshall St., Coldwater, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $5 per child.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Gorilla At Grand Rapids Zoo Throws Poop At Grandma’s Face

We've all been to the zoo, had an enjoyable time, love the zoo, and take any opportunity to go, some don't mind going to the zoo and can enjoy it if they go, and lastly, there's those who have had an awful experience and have sworn to never go to the zoo again. Let's be honest though going to the zoo is a risk in itself. As the years have gone on, interacting and petting animals at zoos has become more and more normal these incidents have become more common.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Owner of Butch's Beach Burritos died Sunday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The owner of Butch’s Beach Burritos, Jim "Butch" Thayer, died on Sunday. His family tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he was 73. "He was a kind man. I mean, he acted gruff, but he wasn't," his wife Liz says. "And we were going to be married 54 years in June. And everybody knew knew him in that community and knew he was a teddy bear at heart."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
Branch County, MI
Society
1051thebounce.com

Michigan-Based Rib Festival Returning for First Time in 2 Years

It finally seems like a somewhat normal summer is upon us, and that means plenty of major festivals and other events on the horizon. I love the summer months, largely because there’s so much to do and so many different festivals happening across Michigan. One of Michigan’s biggest rib...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man wins $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot with ticket bought at Meijer gas station

The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
STURGIS, MI
wkzo.com

New senior center set to open this Friday in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After nearly 19 months of construction, the Charles and Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center is set to open. The public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the senior center will be held this Friday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. It’s located at 203 East Centre Avenue, Portage.
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Royal Ball#Disney#Cmbc
WWMT

Kellogg Company to pave way for Battle Creek seniors who love finance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Are you a graduating Battle Creek Central High School senior and enrolled in Business Pathway of the BCCHS Career Academy of Business, Engineering, and Industrial Technology? Do you love finance and want it to be your career? Well you're in luck! The Kellogg Company has announced a scholarship program that is expected to provide a pathway to a full-time role at Kellogg's after graduation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
103.3 WKFR

Do You Really Want Two-Way Traffic in Downtown Kalamazoo?

As if there wasn't enough for us to disagree about; a published report says the City of Kalamazoo, rich with power, is moving ahead to turn the one-way streets downtown back to two-way thoroughfares, likely in the next two to five years. It seems like this would be an appropriate place to insert the saying, "the more things change, the more they seem to stay the same."
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
inkfreenews.com

Two Accused Of Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart

WARSAW — Two people face theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Alicia Nichole Cunningham, 29, South Bend; and Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, are each charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction enhancement, a level 6 felony.
WARSAW, IN
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Cities Named the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

As a native Michigander, I might be a bit biased when it comes to thinking that this is a great state to live in. That said, Michigan towns have been topping several lists of the best places to live in America, so I think that confirms my point. Now, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Three Rivers Mayor tells firefighter to "grow a pair" after asking for pay increase

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry told a firefighter to "grow a pair" following the general comment portion of Tuesday night's city commission meeting. Chad Witt is the president of the Three Rivers' Fire Department's union. He raised concerns of a staff shortage and low wages to the mayor and commissioners during general comment of the meeting.
THREE RIVERS, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

991
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy