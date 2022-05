For almost 20 years now, superheroes have ruled the movie and television world. Sometimes it seems like they always will. But it's worth remembering that this isn't the first superhero boom to sweep through Hollywood. From the mid-1960s to the early '80s, there was a similar moment on television, which helped shape our current cycle in innumerable large and small ways. Maybe the best example of this was The Incredible Hulk, which closed out its five-year run on CBS on May 12, 1982.

