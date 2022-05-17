ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum joins Blue Star Museums Program

By The Repository
 2 days ago
CANTON – The Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum has joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to U.S. military personnel currently serving, as well as their families, this summer.

The 2022 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, May 21, and end on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Find the list of participating museums at https://www.arts.gov/blue-star-museum-map.

The free admission program is available for those currently-serving in the United States military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

