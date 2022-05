LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has named Jacqueline Gravatt as the new permanent chief of police. City manager Ryann Juden announced the appointment Monday. Gravatt, previously an assistant chief, has been with the North Las Vegas Police Department for more than 20 years. She has been the acting chief for the last four months following the retirement of Pamela Ojeda in January.

