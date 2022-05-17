Aslin Beer Company’s D.C. Debut Is Delayed

Paula Capovilla, co-owner of Venga Empanadas in the Mission District, first moved to San Francisco in 2002. She and business partner Pablo Romano — who, like Capovilla, made his trek to the city from Argentina in the 1990s — agreed there was a lack of empanadas in their new home and decided to do something about it. Together, they opened Venga Empanadas in 2012 on Valencia Street before launching another location in Redwood City. Now, the small Argentinian shop will spread the empanada gospel even further with a third location in Salesforce Tower opening on May 27. “We don’t find too many Argentinian places in San Francisco,” Capovilla says. “We really want our business to be a chance for people to learn about Argentinian food, and the empanada tradition.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO