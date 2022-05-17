ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Aslin Beer Company’s D.C. Debut Is Delayed

By Adele Chapin
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone who hoped to spend this gorgeous weather drinking outside at Aslin Beer Company’s upcoming Logan Circle beer garden will have to wait a bit longer. The Northern Virginia brewery planned to open its first foray into the District yesterday, May 16. But that’s been pushed back....

dc.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Marcus Samuelsson, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons Will Serve the VIP Suites at This Year’s Preakness

Click here to read the full article. Horse races happen in mere minutes, but VIP guests at this year’s Preakness Stakes will have days to enjoy the event’s delicious food. The race, taking place this Saturday, May 21, has invited some big-name chefs to cook for the weekend festivities, and they’re really bringing their A-game. The Top Chef judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be joined by Marcus Samuelsson of New York’s Red Rooster, Eater reported. All three chefs will be serving made-to-order meals as well as buffet items, and the menu is more than worth the trip to Baltimore. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Sweet Sweet Kitchen to Open D.C. Location

Sweet Sweet Kitchen is planning to open a location this summer in the District, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant. The expansion plans were confirmed by the restaurant’s owner, who would only identify himself as “Chef Mosada”, in a message to the Source. The restaurant...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Eater

For a Touch of Retro Whimsy, Restaurants Are Turning to the Illustrated Menu

Menu design isn’t something that typically claims a lot of space in diners’ minds, so long as the information on them is presented clearly and they’re taken away quickly to be replaced by the meals they describe. But a handful of restaurants are changing that by presenting customers with visually thoughtful illustrated menus that are more than worthy of their place on the dining room table.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Onwuachi
Robb Report

Taste Test: Jack Daniel’s New Triple Mash Is a Solid First Step Into the Bottled-in-Bond World

Click here to read the full article. The bottled-in-bond category has been expanding over the past few years, with major distilleries entering the fray alongside craft operations that finally have whiskey old enough to qualify. And now Tennessee distillery Jack Daniel’s, one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the entire world, has its own bottled-in-bond whiskey (two, actually). For those who are unfamiliar, here are the basics of what bottled-in-bond means: the whiskey must be at least four years old, bottled at 100 proof, aged in a federally bonded warehouse, and be the product of one distillery and one distilling season. When...
TENNESSEE STATE
Eater

A Cocktail Wonderland for Vegans Lands in Dupont This May

The freshly poured amaretto sour cocktail at DC Vegan’s incoming Botanical Bar proudly sports a frothy head. But instead of employing egg whites, the cocktail’s foamy top comes courtesy of an animal-free chickpea liquid. Exactly a year after DC Vegan launched its Dupont deli, the meatless restaurant sprouts...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

We Finally Know When Italian Food Superstore Eataly Will Open in Silicon Valley

After keeping fans in high anticipation of the news, representatives for Italian superstore Eataly have finally announced to the Bay Area that they’ll open their doors on Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara. The Mercury News reports the 45,000-square-foot, three-floor marketplace and restaurant center is the ninth location for the Turin, Italy-founded business.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#D C#Food Drink#Aslin Beer Company#D C Debut Is Delayed#Pepco#The Point Dc#Dc Central Kitchen
Mashed

Here's How Many Restaurants Joe Bastianich Actually Owns

Joe Bastianich has made quite a name for himself in the food world. The restaurateur and TV show judge has been in the restaurant business since he opened his first space, Becco, with his mother, Lidia Bastianich, back in 1993. He previously owned restaurants with Mario Batali, but the pair's hospitality group came under fire after sexual harassment allegations surfaced and were later forced to pay $600,000 to victims, per NBC.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

The Numbers Driving New Cookbook Deals

Imagine Marcella Hazan as a gifted Italian home cook in her shoebox-sized apartment in upper Manhattan in the 1970s. She’s teaching cooking classes to keep busy and bring in a bit of income. The food writer Craig Claiborne catches wind of her talent and comes for lunch. He writes a profile of her for the New York Times. It’s read by an editor at a big American publisher who is looking to recreate dishes he enjoyed on a recent trip to Italy. Soon after, Hazan is offered a cookbook deal over the phone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eater

Queer Eye Is Coming to New Orleans — Where Will They Eat?

The fabulous five hosts of Netflix’s Queer Eye are filming their seventh season in New Orleans, as announced, hilariously, with a graphic that shows the guys galloping into town surrounded by dancing crawfish, Mardi Gras beads, and saxophones. Throughout the season, the Fab Five will give deserving local figures (Dan Stein of Stein’s Deli appears to be a popular nominee) life-changing makeovers, with each dipping into their areas of expertise to contribute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Grubhub’s ‘Free Lunch’ Promo Went Predictably Haywire

The delivery app Grubhub announced last week that it would be providing New Yorkers with “free lunch” between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. Of course, that promotion came with some terms — like that lunch isn’t really “free” but discounted by $15 with the promo code “FREELUNCH,” or that “users will remain responsible for any applicable tax, fees, and optional tip.” And of course, because few things are more alluring than the prospect of free food, especially amid rising food prices and food insecurity nationwide, Grubhub seems to have underestimated the popularity of said promotion.
CELL PHONES
Eater

Flaky Empanadas From a Mission District Argentinian Shop Land at Salesforce Tower

Paula Capovilla, co-owner of Venga Empanadas in the Mission District, first moved to San Francisco in 2002. She and business partner Pablo Romano — who, like Capovilla, made his trek to the city from Argentina in the 1990s — agreed there was a lack of empanadas in their new home and decided to do something about it. Together, they opened Venga Empanadas in 2012 on Valencia Street before launching another location in Redwood City. Now, the small Argentinian shop will spread the empanada gospel even further with a third location in Salesforce Tower opening on May 27. “We don’t find too many Argentinian places in San Francisco,” Capovilla says. “We really want our business to be a chance for people to learn about Argentinian food, and the empanada tradition.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Say Goodbye to Flour + Water Pizzeria

Before diving into the details, here’s the long and short of it: David White, one of the original partners behind Flour + Water and the restaurant’s associated restaurant group, has parted ways with the company. So while he’s no longer in at Harrison Street, White has retained the space at 702 Valencia Street, currently home to Flour + Water Pizzeria, which spun off from the pasta-focused original in 2019.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Sullivan’s Fish Camp Gives Off Hip 1970s Sailboat Vibes Near the Beach

Charleston hospitality group Basic Projects (Basic Kitchen and Post House) will open its latest project Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Tuesday, May 17. The chic new seaside restaurant is located at 2019 Middle Street, on Sullivan’s Island, in the former Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant spot. Prime time reservations are already going fast to those curious to try out the menu of fish camp classics, like peel-and-eat shrimp and fried seafood baskets, paired with higher-end offerings, like lobster rolls and tuna tartare with bone marrow.
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Vegan Butcher Shop Brings all the Trimmings to Highland Park Next Month

Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop comes to Highland Park this summer. When Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli opens in mid-June, look for meatless takes on pastrami, bacon, turkey, salami, chorizo, chicharrones, and ribs, as well as dairy-free cheeses including camembert and jalapeño cheddar. Also on hand will be a selection of sandwiches, jarred salsas, and desserts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Lucky Buns Moves Into a Hip London Wine Bar This Summer

Adams Morgan burger favorite Lucky Buns is going global with a new outpost in the U.K.’s capital city. Founder chef Alex McCoy wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Lucky Buns is bringing melty stacks, mumbo sauce and frozen cocktails to London!”. For any D.C. diners who happen to find themselves...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy